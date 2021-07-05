Anas Shahid: The international fitness icon

The word fitness seems to be synonymous with Anas Shahid in Karachi. Training his clients (Anas prefers to call them patrons) since, 5 years now, his repertoire continues to grow and so does his fame. Anas already has a plethora of them awaiting turn to seek some lessons on fitness but to actually achieve those goals too.

Anas Shahid facilitates the journey of fitness from outside to inside. His training modules are designed to give you optimum stretch to keep you stress free and also rejuvenate from the routine. Not only that his patrons gain and lose weight as required, but also gain the confidence, courage and strength to face the challenges of actual life. Anas’ patrons range from Celebrities to Office Goers and Athletes to sports persons.

This influential figure is also an actor and has bagged considerable roles in the arena. His fan following as an actor goes beyond the city and province. Actually, Anas is loved and followed all over Pakistan. His trends are mimicked and followed to be swerving the internet. This youth icon therefore harnesses the best out of his image and gives back to the society in form of a motivational advises which are grasped and assimilated through Social media by Anas’ fans and followers.

8 years back was a different scenario though. Being bullied in school due to his lean and weak physique, Anas was bullied by his older schoolmates. He decided to end this once for all. Anas took up a fight so brutal and ended up sick for 3 days. But that took off the fear out of him. He decided not to be bullied and started building up to reach the current stage.

Pakistani models look upto Anas for tips and tricks from Anas to gain the core he has. This motivational youth icon has it all to propagate his journey towards a healthy Pakistan.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.