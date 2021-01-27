Aniket Ghate and Akash Patil: Digital Marketing duo share social media tips

An amazing duo of Aniket Ghate (23) who has done his education from commerce faculty i.e B.Com and Akash Patil (27) who studied B.Sc IT has made a striking mark in digital marketing and with their hard work and creative ideas they have now created their website and have been working towards expanding their digital marketing network across the globe. Being from different areas of Maharashtra, Aniket from Pathardi, Ahmednagar, and Akash from Jalgaon, both met on social media platform and started their journey together. They both have a million followers on their social media pages and thousands of people check their website on digital marketing every day.

Before starting their business on social media, they spent their time in learning about the resources, platforms, SEO, social media management, and other technical terms related to the digital marketing field. They both dived in this industry intending to make it big without any support and now they have around 30 people working under them in different marketing departments. Both Aniket and Akash are an inspiration for the younger generation and they give few important tips to people who want to start their own business online.

Tips by Aniket and Akash:

1. Both of them believes that it is very important for people to understand their audience and then target them on the relevant social platform.

2. Aniket says that people should try and incorporate their expertise in the business strategy. Like, if you have good public dealing skills, use that to engage people with your business by interacting with them accordingly.

3. Both Aniket and Akash say that knowing the market well is important. Study and research the patterns and strategies of your competitors and then make your plan. Learn from their success and failure.

4. Keep a website that is well maintained and has information that attracts people of all age groups. Keep promoting websites on other social platforms to drive traffic.

5. Lastly, it is all about to keep doing work and growing. It is very important to not get disheartened if nothing happens soon. Keep changing your strategies, be active on your social platforms, and don't get afraid if you hit a bump on the road.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.