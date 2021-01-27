Aniket Ghate and Akash Patil: Digital Marketing duo share social media tips
- Before starting their business on social media, they spent their time in learning about the resources, platforms, SEO, social media management, and other technical terms related to the digital marketing field.
An amazing duo of Aniket Ghate (23) who has done his education from commerce faculty i.e B.Com and Akash Patil (27) who studied B.Sc IT has made a striking mark in digital marketing and with their hard work and creative ideas they have now created their website and have been working towards expanding their digital marketing network across the globe. Being from different areas of Maharashtra, Aniket from Pathardi, Ahmednagar, and Akash from Jalgaon, both met on social media platform and started their journey together. They both have a million followers on their social media pages and thousands of people check their website on digital marketing every day.
Before starting their business on social media, they spent their time in learning about the resources, platforms, SEO, social media management, and other technical terms related to the digital marketing field. They both dived in this industry intending to make it big without any support and now they have around 30 people working under them in different marketing departments. Both Aniket and Akash are an inspiration for the younger generation and they give few important tips to people who want to start their own business online.
Tips by Aniket and Akash:
1. Both of them believes that it is very important for people to understand their audience and then target them on the relevant social platform.
2. Aniket says that people should try and incorporate their expertise in the business strategy. Like, if you have good public dealing skills, use that to engage people with your business by interacting with them accordingly.
3. Both Aniket and Akash say that knowing the market well is important. Study and research the patterns and strategies of your competitors and then make your plan. Learn from their success and failure.
4. Keep a website that is well maintained and has information that attracts people of all age groups. Keep promoting websites on other social platforms to drive traffic.
5. Lastly, it is all about to keep doing work and growing. It is very important to not get disheartened if nothing happens soon. Keep changing your strategies, be active on your social platforms, and don't get afraid if you hit a bump on the road.
Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Celebrity manager Kaushal Joshi gives versatility a new meaning
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Entrepreneur Rohit Ranjan’s Innovura Is a Success Story
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Small-town girl makes her mark in E-commerce with ‘Make in India’ apparel design
- The story of a young business-couple who have leveraged their trust, working styles and personal skillsets to grow their company successfully.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harshvardhan Shahi: An inspiring entrepreneur, food blogger & photographer
- Harshvardhan Shahi is the founder of Aurangabad Food Explorer, Aurangabad Insider and Limelight Creations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bharat Metro Digital Services raise $1 mn for equity from Mumbai footwear brand
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mahatma Award to honour social impact leaders and organizations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Beauty Palace announces 4th season of Salon Fest from 25th-30th January, 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eshan Group of Institutions and Jobaaj.com collaborate to open new opportunities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PNB MetLife promotes the message of ‘Eat Right, Play Hard’ amongst youngsters
- JBC Dugout, an initiative by the organisation was a virtual meet where young badminton enthusiasts got the scope to learn directly from the players and experts such as P.V. Sindhu, Anup Sridhar and Ryan Fernando.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet Rahul Dakare, the SEO expert making a fortune
- Rahul was a fervid social media user and he loved spending time while being acquainted with the internet. This is when he realised that he can start building a career in this field.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttam Kumar Marndi: Taking over Bollywood & Ollywood with digital promotions
- Uttam is very passionate about Digital Marketing. At an early age of Class 8, Uttam had started to learn digital marketing from different available sources.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Himanshu Hirpara is the voice of New India
- Himanshu is a graphic and website designer by profession and social work is his passion.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hyatt Delhi Residences provides unmatched serviced apartments in Capital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Motif India to partner with Tech Avant-Garde for school outreach programme
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Quorum launches in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox