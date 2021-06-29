Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Brand Post / Anique Hashmani: An entrepreneur with a visionary heart
brand post

Anique Hashmani: An entrepreneur with a visionary heart

In 2020, Anique started his own firm named Bitasia.
By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 05:29 PM IST
Anique Hashmani

When Crypto currency was gaining traction, this young entrepreneur dived in to the Sea of limitless possibilities. Anique Hashmani, a Blockchain programmer who stays in Saitama, Japan has an exciting tale to tell.

Just 6 years back in 2015, Anique entered the seamless ocean of Blockchains and discovered that, this is the future. Anique started by building decentralized applications on Ethereum. He believed that Blockchanin is an internet of value and got interested to explore various use-cases of Blockchain thus accelerate the transition to decentralisation.

His programs, built interest in the fraternity and soon Anique became a respected name in the industry.

Working with programs WEB3, JAVA, Solidity, Anique became a pro in the field and soon started investing in the programs he built for others, thus giving way to enter the crypto currency market. Once there, there was no looking back. He made millions and his friends and relatives who once opposed him to do so, flocked with money to invest with him. He invested their money and made millions for them too.

In 2020, Anique started his own firm named Bitasia. In a period of 3 months Bitasia attracted a VC fund from an undisclosed company and the ball is all set rolling for a new Era to come in Crypto. Anique is determined and confident about the way Blockchains work and is eager to impart this knowledge amongst the youth. “This is the future. Not just crypto but almost every transaction would be based on Blockchains in near future”, says Anique.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Firefighters save man stuck on tree while rescuing cat in US. Watch

Street artist’s trumpet performance on RD Burman song delights tweeple

Large sea snail washes up near Andhra Pradesh river, auctioned for 18,000

This new meme trend on Twitter will make you learn alphabets in a hilarious way
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Twitter
Riemann Hypothesis
Petrol Price
National Statistics Day 2021
Gold Price Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP