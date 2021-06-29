Anique Hashmani: An entrepreneur with a visionary heart

When Crypto currency was gaining traction, this young entrepreneur dived in to the Sea of limitless possibilities. Anique Hashmani, a Blockchain programmer who stays in Saitama, Japan has an exciting tale to tell.

Just 6 years back in 2015, Anique entered the seamless ocean of Blockchains and discovered that, this is the future. Anique started by building decentralized applications on Ethereum. He believed that Blockchanin is an internet of value and got interested to explore various use-cases of Blockchain thus accelerate the transition to decentralisation.

His programs, built interest in the fraternity and soon Anique became a respected name in the industry.

Working with programs WEB3, JAVA, Solidity, Anique became a pro in the field and soon started investing in the programs he built for others, thus giving way to enter the crypto currency market. Once there, there was no looking back. He made millions and his friends and relatives who once opposed him to do so, flocked with money to invest with him. He invested their money and made millions for them too.

In 2020, Anique started his own firm named Bitasia. In a period of 3 months Bitasia attracted a VC fund from an undisclosed company and the ball is all set rolling for a new Era to come in Crypto. Anique is determined and confident about the way Blockchains work and is eager to impart this knowledge amongst the youth. “This is the future. Not just crypto but almost every transaction would be based on Blockchains in near future”, says Anique.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.