Ankit Tiwari’s new song ft Terence Lewis & Mahii Singh Rajput

This Valentine’s Week is surly going to be an amazing experience and special for all the Lovers. Listen to Ankit Tiwari’s new love song “Mehfooz Hai” with an outstanding performance of Terence Lewis and the new rising star Mahii Singh Rajput.

Stunningly beautiful Actress and one of the youngest producers, Mahii Singh Rajput, has come up with her second and the most awaited and romantic album song: “Mehfooz Hai”. The song is sung by very soothing Ankit Tiwari in his magical voice. This is surely going to be a deep dive. Featuring one of the most talented, popular choreographer and dancer and handsome Terence Lewis, the song is choreographed by Terence Lewis himself. The personal PR and Branding of Mahii Singh Rajput is handled by Niyanta Sinha.

Check out the Song on Youtube: https://youtu.be/H7MPO69kC0Y

Shot in the “Beautiful City” Chandigarh, the song is a tragic love story. Describing the story, Mahii Singh Rajput says: “This is an emotional and passionate love song with very heart touching and dedication for love lyrics. The most interesting part of the story is its last 30 sec when it reveals the plot of the story. The story of the song is very well written, jells very well with the lyrics and will surly stay in minds of its audience for forever. We are dedicating this song to every individual and couple who are in love or have loved someone ever in their life.”

Describing her experience working with Terence Lewis and Ankit Tiwari, Mahii Singh Rajput says, “It’s been an honour and I am very fortunate and blessed that I got a chance to work with such a great talent. Their talent needs no introduction. But I never felt nervous working with any of them. They are so understanding, so polite and so co-operative that you always feel an important part of the team. They always ask for suggestions, always ready to help and the most important part is, that you learn a lot from their perfection, talent and knowledge. I myself is a singer and a dancer. My next song is sung by me. So, working with Ankit sir and Terence sir, was a great great opportunity to add to my skills. Simply saying: Words are not enough and they never will be to describe how much you learn with such talent.

She adds, “The song is currently streaming on YouTube and we are getting a lot of love from not only from across India but also from cross border. Though we do not believe in number game but the love we are getting is the motivation.”

Mahii Singh Rajput has also recently won the prestigious National Award under the Fastest Growing Youth Actress category by Rajiv Gandhi Global Excellence Award in Aug, 2021. Within a very short period she has made a very prominent impact in the entertainment industry and is continuing to grow and reach new heights every day. We are eagerly waiting for her next project and wish her all the best for her future endeavours.

Stay tuned, stay blessed and stay Mehfooz.

Happy Valentines week to all.

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.