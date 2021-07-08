Ankur Gupta: The ‘New normal’ of work attracts home buyers to suburbs

The COVID-19 pandemic last year brought a slew of radical changes into the lives of people. With companies resorting to blended models of work and our homes becoming the new workplace, the need of a place as per own needs and preference emerged. As per Microsoft Work Trend Index, 74% workers are keen on flexible remote working. With ‘Hybrid Work Culture’ gaining traction, potential homebuyers prefer spacious homes at locations that are less populated, situated in suburbs, more affordable and connecting to metro cities accompanied with cleaner and greener surroundings.

A ‘home office’, previously considered a luxury or the requirement for only some has become the need of many in the current times. Also, with social security becoming a crucial parameter, consumers are looking for gated communities with ample safety measures in suburbs. And why suburbs? As these outlying communities provide two major benefits— first, being the affordability factor as suburbs are less expensive than the main cities and second, the convenience of staying connected with the main city while residing in a less crowded surrounding.

Earlier, proximity to the workplace used to be an important factor for homebuyers’ considerations. But ever since COVID-19 outbreak leading to ‘blended working’ model, the demand for real estate properties in suburbs has been on a remarkable rise. In the NCR region, Bhiwadi is gradually developing as a promising suburb that offers various options of gated communities matching the lifestyle facilities of a city project, available at an accessible price point. Spread over nearly 5,300 acres, the rapidly developing residential belt with proximity to Manesar and Gurugram, is turning into a region with immense potential for further development in the years to come. With the recent allotment of Rs. 127 crores development fund by Bhiwadi Integrated Development authority (BIDA) and the new investment of over Rs. 1100 crore in the region announced by the chief minister, Ashok Gehlot will transform Bhiwadi as a burgeoning industrial and real estate hub adjoining Gurgaon. In the current scenario, the suburb’s socio-economic expansion is increasing by leaps and bounds by such investments, and anticipated to grow strongly in the next five years.

The expected movement of many more corporates and industrial units will further spur development in Bhiwadi and provide a huge fillip to its rising livability index. Bhiwadi Industrial Development Authority (BIDA) has been working relentlessly to drive the growth of Bhiwadi by improving road connectivity, developing green belts, setting up small businesses, building educational institutes and driving the socio-economic development of the region. The area has all basic amenities like water and electricity, modern schools, transportation, hospitals, telecom networks, banks and the fact that the town is at an easy driving distance from the Gurgaon cluster has made this location even more appealing for middle-class investors.

Salaried professionals looking for investment opportunities in a reasonable budget and working between Cyberhub, Sohna road, New Gurgaon, Manesar to Bawal looking for ‘peace of mind’ can easily find a property of their choice in Bhiwadi. The completion of the Northern, Southern and connecting peripheral road will provide smoother and easier connectivity within the township. The rapid rail will be another boon. Also, enhanced focus on residential, commercial, and institutional expansion will offer tremendous possibilities of investment, opening up the doors for employment generation across grades and result in planned city-wise development. So, are you ready to progress by moving into the house of your dreams by investing in affordable and flourishing Bhiwadi!

