Anshu Gauba on winning the Brands Impact, Education Excellence Award 2021

Anshu Gauba, an experienced Associate Professor with a demonstrated history of working in the education management industry bags Brands Impact, Education Excellence Award 2021.

You have been honored with Brands Impact Education Excellence Award, 2021. How does it feel?

I am immensely grateful to the Jury and Organizers for having selected me for the prestigious Brands Impact Education Excellence Award and further recognizing my achievement in

and Academic Excellence in Management Studies. It feels like all my years of hard work and dedication towards my students and organizations have been appreciated through the Award, besides encouraging me to pursue them with even more integrity.

People perceive a teacher’s contribution as regular and a part of everyday life. However, I believe that teachers are the epitome of commitment, who can make a marked difference in the lives of their students in particular and society in general. The Special Achievement Award dwells on the same belief and recognizes the efforts we teachers put in for shaping myriad lives. I feel extremely humbled on being honored with this prestigious award, while also feeling proud to have represented the entire teaching community.

What inspired you to take up the profession of a teacher?

My inclination towards the teaching profession began as a childhood dream. When my friends were dreaming about becoming doctors, pilots and scientists, I would spend my time pretending to be a teacher and taking classes. As I grew, I valued the profession and the importance of academics even more.

My passion for Finance paved the way for a long career in pedagogy. With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Financial Management & Diploma in Management, I also pursued a B.Ed degree in teaching. The last 20 years of my consistent efforts as a Teacher and Administrative Manager in the Education sector have felt like a dream come true. I do not think any other professional choice could have made me happier or shaped my life in the way that I wanted to.

You are also a Certified Professional Life and Happiness Coach, besides being a Corporate Trainer. What motivated you to venture into these fields?

It all comes down to my passion for teaching, communicating with people, hearing them out, and sharing my learnings. At the onset, the garb of a teacher incentivized me to be attentive to the needs of my students, and help nurture their personalities and life in a way that is best for them according to their virtues, talents, and interests. Gradually, I felt like this knowledge and understanding could have an even bigger role to play in society. This motivated me to venture into the field of personal guidance and counselling.

As a Certified Professional Life and Happiness Coach, I help shape people’s lives for the better, dwelling upon their strengths and virtues to steer their lives in a direction that is healthiest and happiest for them. Talking to people, listening to their concerns, extracting the happiness and positivity from their lives – my long career in teaching has helped me develop skills in all the above.

As a Certified Corporate Trainer, I bring the same framework of success and value extraction to businesses and business managers. The corporate world, unlike how people perceive it, dwells on the pillars of strong values. As a Corporate Trainer, I help the people spearheading such businesses or contributing towards them in small and big ways, shape these very values and chart their path towards success.

As a Teacher and Researcher, you have been part of various prestigious groups and organizations besides having multiple publications to your credit. What would be your message to someone who looks up to you and wishes to emulate your path to become a valued teacher?

With a post-graduate degree in Commerce from Punjab University, Diploma in Management, and Post-Graduate Diploma in Finance from IGNOU, New Delhi, my passion for Finance has always led me towards pursuing more and more educational endeavors, also fuelling my hard-worked research. This is a key reason behind my holding the position of Head of the Department of Management at Rayat Bahra University.

I have been part of the Rayat Bahra Group since 2006, holding key positions such as Convener Corporate Relations Cell, Coordinator Business Administration Programs (BBA and MBA), Member Secretary for the Board of Studies, Coordinator of the Faculty Development Programs, and Organizer of National Level Conferences, besides being appointed as the Observer, Assistant Controller & Paper Settler for various university exams. I have also had the opportunity of presenting my papers at various conferences, besides being the curator for TEDx Rayat Bahra University.

The reason behind all these accomplishments and growth has always been one – my passion. Therefore, to someone who would like to become not just a teacher but anything they want to be, I would have one simple suggestion – chase those dreams that you feel most passionate about, and success will simply follow your trail. Put in the efforts and the hard work not because you are waiting for awards, but because it makes you happy. The rest will simply fall in line.

