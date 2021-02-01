IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Post / Anubhav Gupta: A firm believer of the concept of ‘Learning on the job’
Anubhav Gupta, Chief Strategy Officer, APL Apollo(APL Apollo)
Anubhav Gupta, Chief Strategy Officer, APL Apollo(APL Apollo)
brand post

Anubhav Gupta: A firm believer of the concept of ‘Learning on the job’

With a focus on identifying and evaluating opportunities for APL Apollo Tubes Limited (APL Apollo) with his innovative and well-calculated strategic planning and vision, Mr. Gupta is contributing to the company's growth.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 11:31 AM IST

As the Chief Strategy Officer of APL Apollo, Mr. Anubhav Gupta’s focus has been on market share gains, lighter balance sheet, innovation, cost control measures and enhancing brand equity.

Mr. Gupta has travelled a long way prior to joining APL Apollo. Starting his career as an investment banker over more than a decade back, Mr. Gupta would have never imagined that his out-of-box thinking and far-sighted vision would make such a huge difference in the industry. He worked on investment banking deals with promoters who had created successful business models. All through his journey he learnt a lot from the successful entrepreneurs while working with different companies listed on Indian stock exchanges. While working in investment banking industry, he was majorly covering equities.

Contributing immensely to the growth of these companies one after another as their top seeded executive in equity research domain, Mr. Gupta has been consistently ranked in the top three equity research analysts in the country when it comes to mid-cap coverage according to Asia Money Polls. It is through the deployment of his pragmatic strategies that he helped those firms raise funds at various intervals for expansion as well as successful debt reduction.

An MBA and a major in Computer Science, Mr. Gupta also gained expertise in infusion of private equity funds into real estate sector while working with Singaporean investment banking firm Kim Eng Securities at the beginning of his career. Kim Eng had the mandate to invest private equity funds into Indian real estate sector and Mr. Gupta was the first employee of Kim Eng when it set up its office in Mumbai in 2007. Four years later, Maybank, the biggest bank of Malaysia, acquired Kim Eng and Mr. Gupta eventually became the employee of Maybank.

In 2016, he joined as the Head of Mid-Cap Research at a boutique equity research firm Emkay Global which had its primary focus on mid-cap companies. There Mr. Gupta worked closely with the promoters and helped them in their fund-raising exercise while maximising their shareholder value. Simultaneously, Mr. Gupta learnt quite a bit of business skills by prioritizing on working with the mid-cap companies. In all these years, a keen observer of the technical and market trends, Mr. Gupta remained equally involved in setting up of businesses, dealing with regulators and getting all the necessary licenses and clearances for various companies.

Mr. Gupta joined APL Apollo in 2019 and ever since he has been advising on corporate development, communications, and marketing of the APL Apollo brand. His strategies are aimed at creating a strong positioning of APL Apollo within the domestic and global markets, and in his day-to-day decision-making process his experience in fundamental research, and analysis in the investment world as well as the expertise he has gained through his leadership positions across different companies, have become immensely helpful. Under his astute leadership and guidance, APL Apollo has emerged even stronger as India's largest branded structural steel tubes manufacturer with 50 per cent of the market share and global ranking in the top-five players.

Says Mr. Anubhav Gupta, Chief Strategy Officer, APL Apollo Tubes Limited, "By virtue of pioneering pathbreaking technologies for steel tubes, APL Apollo has been creating new markets for itself, and our products have extensively replaced conventional construction products. For us, the next two-three years will be years of consolidation and we are going to heavily focus on rural areas. We are also looking to increase our value-added product portfolio and for that, we are going to come up with new products and applications.”

Regardless of the obstacles created by the pandemic, APL Apollo has managed to increase its sales volume by 32% to 481k tons while its EBITDA has increased by 135% to 1,691mn. The company’s interest cost declined by 41% to 159mn during this period while its net debt declined to 3 bn in 1HFY21 from 7.9 bn on 31 Mar’20.

“We have also created a huge distribution network and are selling our products to 800 distributors and 50,000 retailers pan India. We also have fabricators in the value chain like plumbers, carpenters and our products are brought by 400,000 fabricators. In the branded steel tubes manufacturing in India, we are the pioneer when it comes to bringing in any new technology,” he concludes.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT group journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Jatin Malik
Jatin Malik
brand post

What's next in Men's Couture?

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:04 PM IST
  • Know more about Designer Jatin Malik and his Fall Winter/ Festive wear 2020 collection 'FRACTAL'
READ FULL STORY
Close
Currently, HIFU, thread lift, and HydraFacials are the latest and most reliable cosmetic skin treatment offerings from the world of cosmetology to retain and maintain a youthful look.
Currently, HIFU, thread lift, and HydraFacials are the latest and most reliable cosmetic skin treatment offerings from the world of cosmetology to retain and maintain a youthful look.
brand post

HIFU and HydraFacials –Two rejuvenating cosmetic treatments for skin

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:09 PM IST
These procedures are very safe and reliable with assured results when carried out by experienced cosmetologists.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Namyaa Shwetkanika treats the root cause of smelly white discharge, giving relief from vaginal and burning sensations.
Namyaa Shwetkanika treats the root cause of smelly white discharge, giving relief from vaginal and burning sensations.
brand post

An Ayurvedic way to deal with your excessive white discharge

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:21 PM IST
Hormonal imbalance especially of estrogen is the major cause for the excess of vaginal white discharge.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chitrak Shah
Chitrak Shah
brand post

Know all about emerging real estate tycoon, Chitrak Shah

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:14 PM IST
His famous projects include'Shivalik Abaise', 'Shivalik Highstreet' & 'Shivalik Shilp'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ajay Damraliya
Ajay Damraliya
brand post

Ajay Damraliya’s way of mastering entrepreneurship

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:20 PM IST
  • Hailing from Surat, Ajay has proved that one needs to have the ability to recognize the opportunity and start working on it if he wishes to be successful.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Raj Girn
Raj Girn
brand post

Open Chest Academy: Redefining businesses through personality development & more

By Brand Post
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:56 PM IST
  • Being a multifaceted knowledge and skill learning community, TheOpenChestConfidenceAcademy.com is being built around the belief that everyone has a unique identity and capability, but very few people know how to bring this out naturally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The movie casts Mahaveer Shringi, Neet Mahal, Rajesh Dubeay, Priya Tiwari, Asma Sayad, Sikandar Chauhan, Yash Gaur, Anwar Ali and is directed by Mahaveer Shringi.
The movie casts Mahaveer Shringi, Neet Mahal, Rajesh Dubeay, Priya Tiwari, Asma Sayad, Sikandar Chauhan, Yash Gaur, Anwar Ali and is directed by Mahaveer Shringi.
brand post

Mahaveer Shringi's directorial debut proves content-driven cinema is everything

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:04 PM IST
  • Horror is a difficult genre to attempt, and Mahaveer Shringi did that in his first attempt.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After years of hard work and dedication, Sagar has started to gain some stain in the Love Music game.(HT Photo)
After years of hard work and dedication, Sagar has started to gain some stain in the Love Music game.(HT Photo)
brand post

Artist Sagar Bhardwaj aims to inspire souls with his music

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:34 PM IST
Consistency, over the top quality, and support from friends and family are three key influences in how Sagar has shaped his career.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Both, Lepton Software and The Spatial Distillery Co. see the joint venture as a big opportunity to transform businesses and their global operations.(HT Photo)
Both, Lepton Software and The Spatial Distillery Co. see the joint venture as a big opportunity to transform businesses and their global operations.(HT Photo)
brand post

Lepton Software and The Spatial Distillery Co. join hands

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:36 PM IST
The joint venture is expected to bring world-class location intelligence solutions to the ANZ market.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aastha Jha
Aastha Jha
brand post

Aastha Jha: A leading wedding planner and entrepreneur

By Brand Post
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:23 PM IST
  • Aastha Jha is the founder and CEO at Kraftstar Management and The Wedding Journals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranbir Roy
Ranbir Roy
brand post

Ranbir Roy says there is no shortcut to success

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:47 PM IST
  • Ranbir Roy is the director of the India ESports Company, VSG Media & Management Agency, and the RR group of hotels.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sameer Bhati
Sameer Bhati
brand post

Star Imaging and Path Lab Pvt. Ltd. (SIPL): Breaking barriers in Healthcare

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:44 PM IST
  • The organisation stands strong as a pillar of the Indian Healthcare system.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mr. Tarun Trikha has been doing this job for almost 15 years now with consistent success in the field.
Mr. Tarun Trikha has been doing this job for almost 15 years now with consistent success in the field.
brand post

Tarun Trikha continues to be the ace rainmaker of India

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:05 PM IST
Tarun Trikha has launched first-time products in the Indian market, which ultimately led to generating new accounts from scratch.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kaushal is on the top of his game and is trying his hands in different fields of the glamour world. With tremendous knowledge about showbiz, Joshi has now geared up to don the producer’s hat.
Kaushal is on the top of his game and is trying his hands in different fields of the glamour world. With tremendous knowledge about showbiz, Joshi has now geared up to don the producer’s hat.
brand post

Celebrity manager Kaushal Joshi gives versatility a new meaning

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:10 PM IST
Kaushal has tremendous knowledge about showbiz and is also trying his hands in different fields of the glamour world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Premal Udani
Premal Udani
brand post

Apparel Made-Ups and Home Furnishing Sector Skill Council gets a new chairman

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:11 PM IST
Mr. Premal Udani is a well-known veteran in the apparel and textiles industry. He is the Managing Director of Kaytee Corporation Pvt. Ltd, one of the oldest and among the topmost garment manufacturing companies in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP