Anubhav Gupta of APL Apollo on roping in Tiger Shroff as brand ambassador

APL Apollo has travelled a long way consolidating its position as India’s largest branded structural steel tubes manufacturer and one of the world’s top five players in this segment. Bringing in a paradigm shift towards high performance materials in structural engineering, APL Apollo has unveiled Apollo Column, a range of black hollow steel sections (HSS) that gives a futuristic edge to construct structures of any design and elevation.

Apollo Column is a range of hollow structural sections that gives a futuristic edge to the structures of any design and elevation. It offers India’s largest range of hollow structural sections ranging from 12x12 mm to 300x300 mm in size. Moreover, Apollo Columns are the best suitable building material for infrastructure, commercial as well as residential projects. In a nutshell Apollo Column is the irreplaceable member of structural buildings due to its high load bearing capacity and strength-to-weight ratio. It offers higher radii of gyration about both axes providing superior compression performance and significant weight savings.

Under the visionary leadership of Mr. Anubhav Gupta, Chief Strategy Officer, APL Apollo, the company is strategically moving ahead with launching innovative products in the industry one after another. He is instilling organizational transformation with diverse experience and profound expertise. A firm believer in the concept of learning on the job, Mr. Gupta says, “APL Apollo has presented a new revolution in construction in the form of Apollo Column which is India’s largest range of square hollow steel sections, made with Italian direct Forming Technology. Apollo Column tubes offer faster turnaround times, lower costs, environmental benefits and superior quality. We are doing aggressive marketing for Apollo Column and we have appointed young and dynamic Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff as its brand ambassador. A revolution in construction Apollo Column has recently demonstrated its true potential at an ambitious fifteen thousand square feet oxygen plant shed project in Delhi, the completion of which took just fifteen days.”

Revolutionising the construction industry with stronger, faster and easier construction APL Apollo presents the country’s largest range of square hollow steel sections which ranges from 200 mmx200mm to 300x300mm in size. The company has recently unveiled its new marketing campaign in association with Tiger Shroff. The brand believes that Shroff's personality and traits reflect that of APL Apollo distinctly.

Mr. Gupta added, “It is great to have Tiger Shroff on board and as a young and dynamic actor he has a great future, moreover, his personality and values strongly resonate with APL Apollo brand. We are looking forward to the association and are sure that his presence will take our brands to newer heights.” Earlier in 2019, APL Apollo had hired the megastar Amitabh Bachchan as its brand ambassador.

Now with Tiger Shroff as its brand ambassador, APL Apollo looks forward to strengthening the brand and to build customer loyalty. The actor is a favourite of the masses and a performer par excellence and undoubtedly, he is one of the most bankable young stars of the generation. The longevity and strong success of Tiger Shroff has made him a symbol of credibility which will also help brand APL Apollo in maintaining its dominant position in the market. With his massive fan-following and recognition in the domestic and international markets, APL Apollo hopes to further widen its brand appeal and strengthen its brand recognition and reach in the country.

Apollo Column is India's first plug and play hollow steel section which is used in modular steel buildings. Already the Delhi government is constructing 7 hospitals using this technology. The first hospital is expected to start its operations in April 2022 and the construction work on the rest of the 6 hospitals is going on in full swing.

Delhi hospital project is the first of its kind project in India where the hospital buildings are slated to be delivered within six months using Apollo Column. Obviously, it’s going to be the demonstration of APL Apollo's innovative construction technology. The superstructure of these hospitals is being built 100% on APL Apollo's hollow steel sections. Thanks to the strategic vision of Mr. Gupta, APL Apollo has been creating new markets for itself, and its products have extensively replaced conventional construction products.

For more detail click on: https://aplapollo.com/

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.