Anubhav Mukherjee's FB Page “The Kolkata Buzz” crossed 1 million likes

Kolkata is a city of laureates and diversified culture. Many have witnessed Kolkata through their eyes in their loving way but the founder of “THE KOLKATA BUZZ”, Anubhav Mukherjee saw it differently. Being a Bengali, brought up in Chhattisgarh, Anubhav never experienced Bengali culture in real and thus when he planned of learning filmmaking, he did not leave the opportunity to shift to Kolkata. In 2016, he started with his journey of exploring a new buzzing city of Kolkata with his phone lens and fell in love with it.

Crea﻿ting the buzz

Anubhav started uploading the photos on his social media creating a page named THE KOLKATA BUZZ to portray the glimpses of the city’s mesmerizing beauty. Soon, people started liking the content and gained followers real quick. During Durga Puja 2017, the page went viral on Facebook and Instagram parallelly. By maintaining the consistency of the page, it earned over 100,000 followers within a year.

Anubhav’s constant dedication and urge to do better made him take a final call to take this up as his full-time job. His talents and efforts were the keys that helped him to develop ‘The Kolkata Buzz’. Posting, Eye catchy, reliable, and interesting content led the page race to more than 1 million followers, making it one of the most popular social media communities across the city. Anubhav’s way of putting out content was a crowd favorite. The irony is that he doesn’t read or write Bengali, and yet here he was doing something extraordinary. That’s what dedication and passion can lead one to.

The sweet spot

With increasing work opportunities there was a dire need for human strength, and therefore he got a few freelancers hired under his cap. In 2019, he transformed The Kolkata Buzz into a company Buzzaffair Ventures (OPC) Private Limited.

Buzzaffair Ventures (OPC) Private Limited boasts of a wide range of marketing services which ranges from social media management, event promotions to Influencer marketing and more. Currently, the company deals with food, lifestyle, events, public relations, etc. Not only the company gives end-to-end solutions to new ventures but also acts as a 360-degree digital marketing agency.

A beacon of inspiration

Needless to say “The Kolkata Buzz” created hype in the market all over social media that brought in brand associations for promotions and partnerships. The need for digital advertisements and marketing increased the demand of the developing business. Though “The Kolkata Buzz” operates on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram with a compulsive reach of more than 30 million across the platforms, right now Anubhav’s agency has worked with 1000+ brands across the globe. Within 3 years of being dedicated to this field, Anubhav is a true inspiration for the young generation who portrays that dedication, time, and wit can pave the way for success. Even today he dedicatedly crafts the best of offerings, findings, and more relating to the city of joy regularly.

But Anubhav’s work doesn’t stop here. He is also successfully managing his other ventures like The Kolkata Buzz TV, The Kolkata Buzz News. About his journey, the young entrepreneur says: “When I started the page, it was my sheer interest in uploading and showcasing pictures and videos of Kolkata, which were taken by me. But, after getting encouragement, love, and unconditional support from people, I kept on thinking about how to entertain them or how to grow and started creating authentic yet trending content. Somehow, I understood that regularity plays a major role in this social media game, and I try to maintain and enhance it, maybe which perhaps has been the main reason behind the success of The Kolkata Buzz currently, the Best City Portal of Kolkata.

