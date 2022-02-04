Anuraag Singh - Man Behind Indigenous Digital Forensics Solutions

Anuraag Singh is a Cyber Expert, Digital Forensics Trainer, and the Founder, CEO of SysTools; one of India's top 50 IT companies to work with. He was recently named among India's best Cyber Expert and Cyber Forensics Trainer for educating police officers in becoming self-sufficient in cyberspace and supporting them in solving complicated cybercrime cases.

Not only that, but he is also a devoted Speaker, Mentor, and Guide to the youth of our country & global audience. He extends his support towards Cyber Empowerment Mission via sponsoring Cyber Hackathon like events which directly benefits the young and bright minds of Cyber world.

In addition to that, he never misses an opportunity to participate in Exhibitions whether they are national or international. With the main motive of expanding his knowledge and sharing his learning experiences.

In his 21+ years of industry experience, Anuraag has created various software solutions. But, it is his in-house state-of-the-art digital forensics tools that have earned him global recognition. They have earned praise not just in India, but also in Europe, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and many other nations.

Why is Indigenous Digital Forensic Solutions Necessary?

“The need for indigenous digital forensic tools has never been greater than in the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' era, where the Make in India initiative is highly valued,” says Anuraag.

Currently, the Indian Cyber Security industry is dominated by many imported digital forensic products, which has a huge impact on the Indian government's budget.

With the surge in the number of cybercrime cases, the need for setting up cyber labs and establishing cybercrime police stations is also on the rise. This is definitely going to shoot up the demand for indigenous cyber security and digital forensic tools in the coming days.

Indigenous digital forensic tools are also important to safeguard a nation’s data security, as imported tools are always a question mark on protecting the privacy of a country, especially in defense.

Producing in-house digital forensic solutions would not only help the country save money, but will also help in earning forex by selling these indigenous tools abroad.

At present, there is a large gap between advanced forensic solutions available globally and in India and Anuraag warns India to be prepared for the future, where the requirement of the indigenous tools will sky-rocket.

Along with his team of experts, he has already started working to bridge this gap by developing effective Made-in- India digital forensic solutions.

Different Digital Forensics Solutions Developed by Anuraag Singh

There is no success without a struggle!

While developing the solutions, Anuraag faced many technological challenges. The Cyber Expert said, “In this fast-paced environment, technology becomes outdated before you can develop a solution. So intensive research is required in such fields. The smart way to win the game is to develop a forensic solution, not for the present but for upcoming technology.”

Some of the forensic solutions by Anuraag Singh gaining worldwide acclaim are:

1. MailXaminer

MailXaminer is a premium digital forensic software demanded globally. Some of the institutions where it is used are CBI, CFSL, Dubai Police, Walmart Cyber Labs and Income Tax, India. It is an Email Forensics Product, designed specifically for investigators to analyze emails swiftly and with accuracy.

2. Mail Pro+

MailPro+ is a multi-faceted software that supports 12+ file formats for forensic investigators to browse, search, and export emails from numerous email clients.

3. Free File Viewer tools

The different Free File Viewer tools like PST viewer, SQLlite viewer, Image viewer etc. are useful in raids to visit sites without any email client dependency. They are also available as Viewer Pro version, with many advanced features.

4. SQL Log Analyzer

This tool helps in reading & analyzing SQL server logs (.idf) files to gain details of all transactions in a human-readable format.

5. Exchange Log Analyzer

Through the Exchange Log Analyzer, multiple exchange database log files data can very read and analyzed very easily.

6. Email Duplicate Analyzer

This software assists the investigator in finding, searching and analyzing duplicate outlook emails in multiple PST files in batches. It also eliminates duplicates from corrupt and password-protected PST files and then exports them as individual and consolidated PST files.

Inventions that Face of Indian Cyber Practices

In-house products like those from SysTools save the government a lot of money that can otherwise be spent on other important things. Anuraag's made-in-India digital forensic solutions not only help in determining whether or not a crime has occurred but also in proactive forensics- that helps in the resolution of future crimes.

As the Indian economy moves forward with the ‘ATMANIRBHAR MISSION’ so does Anuraag Singh,

with his aim of “increasing India’s share in exports manifold”.

His Make-in-India efforts are limited not only to Digital forensics but in other areas of technology as well. For this, he has recently partnered with NetforChoice, a Made-in-India Data Centre. Along with that, he keeps on inventing solutions that can provide convenience to people in daily life.

