Apparel Made-Ups and Home Furnishing Sector Skill Council gets a new chairman
Mr. Premal Udani, Managing Director of Kaytee Corporations Pvt Ltd has been appointed as Chairman of the Apparel, Made-Ups & Home Furnishing Sector Skill Council (AMHSSC) in the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Council on 21st Jan 2021. He has taken over from Mr. Virender Uppal, Chairman of Richa Global Exports, Gurgaon.
Mr. Premal Udani is a well-known veteran in the apparel and textiles industry. He is the Managing Director of Kaytee Corporation Pvt. Ltd, one of the oldest and among the topmost garment manufacturing companies in the country. Kaytee Corporation Pvt. Ltd. has been the winner of over 50 awards for outstanding work in both Exports and Domestic segments of the industry.
Mr. Udani comes at the helm of AMHSSC, as Chairman, with over 38 years of rich experience in the Apparel & Textile Industry. He is currently also Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Clothing Manufacturers of India (CMAI) and Member of the Board of Directors, Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) since 1987. He is the founding member of the India Knit fair Association and was appointed by the Government of Gujarat for special projects pertaining to Apparel Industries. He has been on the Board of major trade associations such as the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce (FICCI), to name a few. Currently, Mr Udani is also the President of Cricket Club of India, Mumbai (CCI) - a Premier Sporting Institution in the country
Mr Udani has been instrumental in revolutionary changes and growth in the Apparel Industry sector with his vast experience, knowledge and relentless drive to contribute towards the growth of the sector. AMHSSC and NSDC extend a very warm welcome to him and look forward to innovative and positive growth in the skilling eco-system post Covid-19, under his able leadership and guidance.
Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Digpu News Network. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Celebrity manager Kaushal Joshi gives versatility a new meaning
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Apparel Made-Ups and Home Furnishing Sector Skill Council gets a new chairman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Narayana Business School calls out MBA and PGDM aspirants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lokesh Raj to rock the gaming industry with Red Owl Gaming
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dr Hari Krishna Maram honoured with D.Litt in the field of digital revolution
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Know more about Gulrez Alam And Md Badshah Ansari’s ‘Teamology’
- Despite being a back-bencher during his school & college life, Gulrez realized that his future was, not in the traditional education system, but somewhere outside it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rudra Ravi Sharma: The genius behind successful political campaigns
- Rudra Ravi Sharma is indeed an ambitious personality and his aspirations have pushed him to venture out of his comfort zone for all these years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Fastest-growing Digital Ad agency - Newsopreneur Media PVT LTD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aniket Ghate and Akash Patil: Digital Marketing duo share social media tips
- Before starting their business on social media, they spent their time in learning about the resources, platforms, SEO, social media management, and other technical terms related to the digital marketing field.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Entrepreneur Rohit Ranjan’s Innovura Is a Success Story
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Small-town girl makes her mark in E-commerce with ‘Make in India’ apparel design
- The story of a young business-couple who have leveraged their trust, working styles and personal skillsets to grow their company successfully.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harshvardhan Shahi: An inspiring entrepreneur, food blogger & photographer
- Harshvardhan Shahi is the founder of Aurangabad Food Explorer, Aurangabad Insider and Limelight Creations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bharat Metro Digital Services raise $1 mn for equity from Mumbai footwear brand
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mahatma Award to honour social impact leaders and organizations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Beauty Palace announces 4th season of Salon Fest from 25th-30th January, 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox