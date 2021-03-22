Appinventiv helps Dominos increase conversion rate by 23%
- After playing an active role in digitalizing famous food joints like KFC, Paradise Biryani, Pizza Hut, etc. Appinventiv, a global end-to-end digital transformation service provider, partnered with Domino's, a leading food chain, and brought their conversion rate up by 23%.
Appinventiv has helped improve Domino’s conversion rate by 23% while assisting them with lowering their in-app session time by a huge margin.
The company, led by Saurabh Singh - a serial investor and entrepreneur, leveraged a well-defined UX strategy to overcome the key challenges that customers were facing while placing an order on the mobile application.
Appinventiv interviewed the customers and found out that the design was failing to grab attention and there were pestering issues like location fetching, which were turning off the users.
After research, the agency planned a redesign of UI for quick selection and easy checkout and removed all the distractive elements from the pages making the flow quick and easy.
“We are proud and delighted that we were entrusted with the responsibility to enable business growth for one of the leading food chain companies in the world,” said Saurabh Singh, Director of Appinventiv. “In the era of digitalization, it has become imperative for brands to deliver a personalized and simplified experience to their customers. As a digital transformation service provider, we understand that one size does not fit all, and hence we ensure customized solutions as per the needs of our customers.”
The agency created a mood board with a combination of images and texts to use as a style guide across all the app screens. This helped deliver an ‘easy to order and track’ brand image which kept the ease and quick in and out experience of the end-users in mind. It also helped ensure that brand consistency was maintained across all screens.
At the back of the digital transformation that they used on the app, Domino's can now track users in real-time and it is now witnessing a stark increase in the app download rates while increasing conversion rate by 23%. This lowered the number of users leaving the app without making orders.
Post helping Domino's, KFC, and Paradise Biryani efficiate their customers' journey, the agency is now helping a number of other food chains - both national and global - explore digitalization benefits.
Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.
Global IT consultancy firm Xebia Group acquires Appcino
- The move is aimed at accelerating digital transformation with powerful low-code competencies.
Fashion Influencer Divya Chawla inspiring people by visual storytelling
- An expert in her own right she has clocked in over two years in the industry and began her journey after having her twins.
Raktim Singh: Digital Anthropology is key for successful digital transformation
- Read on to get clarity on this thought leader’s take on Digital Anthropology and what it takes for holistic digital transformation in any organization.
Appinventiv helps Dominos increase conversion rate by 23%
- After playing an active role in digitalizing famous food joints like KFC, Paradise Biryani, Pizza Hut, etc. Appinventiv, a global end-to-end digital transformation service provider, partnered with Domino's, a leading food chain, and brought their conversion rate up by 23%.
Royal Green Packaged Drinking Water appoints Sonu Sood as their brand ambassador
Kissflow launches brand campaign on #ThePowerofSimple at work
Milind Soman & Tisca Chopra graced 4th annual convocation of Parul University
Mudit Khandelwal, a successful entrepreneur, digital marketer & ecommerce expert
Meet Maninder Singh: A successful entrepreneur who has always dreamt big
Plus Fitness named in 10 most promising gym franchises
Amjad Khalid's unique Dough Central is consolidating genuine worldwide foods
- Delightful for the taste buds, Dough Central has some irresistible treats in its menu.
Mohit Grover aka Mohit Madanlal Grover: Becoming a public figure
- During the Covid-19 situation when the whole country was under lockdown, Mohit came out on the street to help the needy.
Darshan D Jain believes in giving back to the society, more than making money
- To begin with, Darshan D Jain is a name pretty big in the dry fruits business in Mumbai. He operates in tonnes of dry fruits every week and trades in exotic dry fruits like apricots, pistachio and others from Iran and Afghan.
‘Laptop Repair World’ typifies how low can laptop repairs go
- Coupled with same day at-home laptop services and genuine computer parts, the premier service center is rising in popularity.