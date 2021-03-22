Appinventiv helps Dominos increase conversion rate by 23%

Appinventiv has helped improve Domino’s conversion rate by 23% while assisting them with lowering their in-app session time by a huge margin.

The company, led by Saurabh Singh - a serial investor and entrepreneur, leveraged a well-defined UX strategy to overcome the key challenges that customers were facing while placing an order on the mobile application.

Appinventiv interviewed the customers and found out that the design was failing to grab attention and there were pestering issues like location fetching, which were turning off the users.

After research, the agency planned a redesign of UI for quick selection and easy checkout and removed all the distractive elements from the pages making the flow quick and easy.

“We are proud and delighted that we were entrusted with the responsibility to enable business growth for one of the leading food chain companies in the world,” said Saurabh Singh, Director of Appinventiv. “In the era of digitalization, it has become imperative for brands to deliver a personalized and simplified experience to their customers. As a digital transformation service provider, we understand that one size does not fit all, and hence we ensure customized solutions as per the needs of our customers.”

The agency created a mood board with a combination of images and texts to use as a style guide across all the app screens. This helped deliver an ‘easy to order and track’ brand image which kept the ease and quick in and out experience of the end-users in mind. It also helped ensure that brand consistency was maintained across all screens.

At the back of the digital transformation that they used on the app, Domino's can now track users in real-time and it is now witnessing a stark increase in the app download rates while increasing conversion rate by 23%. This lowered the number of users leaving the app without making orders.

Post helping Domino's, KFC, and Paradise Biryani efficiate their customers' journey, the agency is now helping a number of other food chains - both national and global - explore digitalization benefits.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.