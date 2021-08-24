Apple Cider Vinegar, The Golden Elixir for Good Health

Apple cider vinegar’s healing properties take it way back in time to 400 BC, when the Greek physician Hippocrates, popularly known as the Father of Medicine, used it widely to treat various infections. Thousand years later, this potent vinegar is used for many things, right from weight management, immunity-boosting, hair, and skincare to overall health improvement.

What is apple cider vinegar?

Apple cider vinegar (ACV) is not an unknown kitchen ingredient. It is often used in salad dressings, beverages, or as a marinade, among other things. It is fermented apple juice prepared out of crushed apples. The sugar content in the apple juice is converted into alcohol once yeast is added to it. Thereafter, bacteria is added to further ferment the alcohol into acetic acid, which is the main active compound of the vinegar. This acid then gives vinegar its typical potent sour smell and flavour.

So when we think of ACV, we think of it as a golden elixir for good health in a bottle. Sure, it tends to be a tad bit bitter but given its health benefits, it is a must-have kitchen staple.

What kind of ACV should one choose?

There are several apple cider vinegar brands available in the market, but selecting the right kind of product is key to maintaining good health. While selecting ACV, keep these points in mind before purchasing an ACV of your choice.

It has 2x the ‘mother’, which are live cultures that provide it extra potency. If the ACV you consume has sedimentation settling at the bottom of the bottle, making the drink look foggy, it means that it is organic and contains nourishing strands of the "Mother" of vinegar. ‘Mother’ is the unfiltered and unrefined vinegar with cloudy and murky appearance, which makes the ACV a restorative powerhouse of protein, good bacteria, and enzymes.

It is USDA organic certified.

If your ACV is raw, unfiltered and unpasteurised, it is incredibly healthy and beneficial to your overall wellbeing.

If the ACV you choose is plant-based, gluten-free, vegan, sugar-free and GMP-certified then it’s just an added bonus.

You can also try and purchase a USDA organic-certified ACV with spices like turmeric, cinnamon, black pepper and amla. Not only will that enhance the flavour of the ACV but will further improve the immunity-boosting potential of it, making it a healthier detox drink.

What Makes Apple Cider Vinegar ‘The Golden Elixir for Good Health’?

Well, organic apple cider vinegar benefits health in many ways. All these benefits make it ‘The Golden Elixir for Good Health’.

Weight management: Drinking apple cider vinegar diluted in water promotes satiety, which means that it keeps you full for a more extended period, thereby controlling your appetite.It is also known to boost the body’s metabolism rate, improving its ability to lose weight.

Pro Tip: You can add 2tbsp of your organic ACV with 1 tsp of lemon juice, 1/4th cinnamon and a pinch of cayenne pepper in 250 ml of warm water to get best results.

Boost your immunity: ACV contains vitamins and antioxidants that contain anti-inflammatory properties and speed healing process. It also contains antibacterial and anti-microbial properties that help flush out harmful toxins from the body. Additionally, it helps break up mucus, clear sinus cavities and supports lymphatic drainage, which helps fight and relieve all kinds of allergies and infections.

Pro Tip: You can add 2tbsp of ACV with 1/4th turmeric, 1/4th black pepper, 1/4th cinnamon, ½ honey, and ½ tsbp unsweetened lemon and ginger juice in 250 ml of warm water. Drink this solution on an empty stomach every morning for an immunity boost!

Blood sugar management: A daily intake of apple cider vinegar may ensure better sugar levels. It is known to improve insulin sensitivity and insulin response levels in the body, thereby lowering glucose levels and reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Pro Tip: You can add 1 tbsp of organic apple cider vinegar to your salad, along with 1 tbsp olive oil, and a pinch of salt. You can also use a tablespoon of ACV to a cup of green tea, instead of a tbsp of lemon juice for flavour enhancement.

Improves Skin Health: Apple cider vinegar diluted in water is used as an external application over skin to keep it clean and clear of all pimples and acne marks.

Pro Tip: For skin health, you can first wash your face with a mild facewash. Thereafter, pat your face dry and apply a solution of 2 tbsp of ACV, 1 tbsp of rosewater, 2-3 drops of essential oil in 250 ml of warm water and apply directly to the concerned areas. This will help get rid of any scars or patches and make the skin glow.

Manages Polycystic Ovarian Disorder/Syndrome symptoms (PCOD/S): PCOS is a hormonal condition characterised by abnormal menstrual cycles, high levels of androgen hormones, ovarian cysts, and insulin resistance, which is a lifestyle disorder that most women have. If not managed well, PCOD/S can lead to infertility, metabolic syndrome, sleep apnea, endometrial cancer, and depression. Drinking ACV helps regulate hormones and menstrual cycles.

Pro Tip: Add 1 tbsp or 15ml of ACV in 150 ml water and consume it post-dinner daily.

Improves Cardiovascular Health: High blood cholesterol and high blood pressure often work together to cause major heart diseases. Daily intake of apple cider vinegar helps to reduce and control these significant contributors to cardiovascular ailments like atherosclerosis and stroke.

Pro Tip: You can add 1 tbsp of organic apple cider vinegar to your salad, along with 1 tbsp olive oil/rice bran oil, and a pinch of salt.

So it’s about time you get yourself the Golden Elixir for Good Health and make it a part of your daily routine!

