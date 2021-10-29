Applications open for MBA programmes at SICSR, register for SNAP now

India 29th October 2021: Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies and Research (SICSR), a pioneer in IT (Information Technology) education has begun accepting online registrations for Symbiosis National Aptitude Test 2021 (SNAP 2021). Through SNAP, aspirants would be able to take admission to its PG programs: MBA-IT and MBA-DT offered by the institution. It is one of the first institutes in India to offer high-quality computer education. The broad portfolio of programs, talented and diverse student body and dedicated faculty members work together to create an educational experience that is relevant, enriching and uniquely symbiotic.

Every year, SICSR has been designing and adding various modular courses for postgraduate and undergraduate programs according to the needs of the industry. Currently, SICSR offers postgraduate programs such as Master of Business Administration in Information Technology (MBA-IT), Master of Business Administration in Digital Transformation (MBA-DT) through SNAP and Master of Science in Computer Applications (MSc-CA) through Non-SNAP.

SICSR aims at developing industry-ready and globally competent students by imparting world-class education. The institute offers state of the art infrastructure for high-quality IT and computer education for leading-edge and innovative solutions. The use of computer technology has become a critical tool for economic, business and social development and will play a pivotal and catalytic role in the nation’s progress.

The main vision of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) is to promote international understanding through quality education, to inculcate the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family) and promote ethical, value-based learning. Additionally, the institute aims to nurture creativity and encourage entrepreneurship resulting in employability and contribution to human resources. Through its pedagogy, SICSR aims to instil sensitivity amongst the youth towards the community and environment, to inculcate cross cultural sensitization. The thought process at SICSR is student-centric, knowledge-based and socially responsible.

SICSR aims for the IT industry across the globe by imparting world-class IT education to them. The institute reviews its course content depending on current industry needs, with technology-enabled learning as a crucial part of this experience. SICSR offers students outstanding IT infrastructure available to support the programmes along with an excellent book collection and reference library.

SNAP 2021 will be conducted in a safe and secure environment during the ongoing pandemic, keeping in mind the well-being of aspirants. Aspirants appearing for SNAP 2021 will be allowed to take two attempts out of the three tests conducted this year, to help them in improving their scores. SNAP 2021 is a Computer Based Test (CBT) that will be conducted across 94 test cities nationwide on three different dates - 19 December 2021 (Sunday), 8 January 2022 (Saturday), and 16 January 2022 (Sunday). The test will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. on 19 December and from 10 to 11 a.m. on 8 and 16 January.

SNAP 2021 will feature a 60-mark Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ) format consisting of three sections with a total of 60 questions to be solved in 60 minutes. Each correct answer will be awarded 1 mark and each wrong answer will attract 0.25 negative marks.

Section 1 will comprise 15 questions from General English and include Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning and Verbal Ability. The next section will feature 25 questions from Analytical and Logical Reasoning; and Section 3 will comprise 20 questions spanning across Quantitative, Data Interpretation and Data Sufficiency.

Shortlisted aspirants would be required to participate in the further admission process (GE-PIWAT) of that particular programme – including Group Exercise (GE), Personal Interaction (PI) and Written Ability Test (WAT).

For further information visit - https://bit.ly/3aQcIfs and to apply for MBA (IT) and MBA (DT) at SICSR via SNAP 2021, visit - https://bit.ly/3aPxcoT

