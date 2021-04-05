Apply for HSRP online

There are some significant changes that the vehicles are going through, and cars are required to follow these changes to continue on the road. One of the primary changes is to incorporate High-Security Registration Plates. The registration and display of these number plates are mandatory for all vehicles, regardless of the vehicle's category and class.

HSRP is an old concept that was previously done on a selective basis in India, as there were just a few states that had implemented it, and the other states had ignored it. However, now it has been made mandatory for all vehicles across the entire country.

A notification released in December 2018 by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH), which was to be in effect from April 2019, stated that all the vehicles that are getting sold in-country should be affixed with the HSRP plates. They have to be mandatorily displayed of the registration numbers. The notification further stated the responsibility of giving out the HSRP plates to all the OEMs and the respective dealers who sell these vehicles to the customers. The Government made it a mandatory affair to link the vehicles' registration process with the HSRP installation. This process ensured that all the new vehicles sold from now on would be equipped with HSRPs.

The State Governments of Haryana, Punjab, New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and a few more have made it mandatory to affix the HSRPs on all of the older vehicles seen running in the road, and obviously for the new vehicles also that get sold. Other State Governments such as that of Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra have still kept the affixation of the HSRPs on the older vehicles under the pipeline.

Although the affixation of HSRPs to the older vehicles will be beneficial, people still want to know what led to a few states' governments make it mandatory all of a sudden. As per Mr. Saral Verma, CEO of FTA HSRP Solutions Pvt Ltd, a Gujarat-based firm that manufactures HSRP plates, he said that it is overall advantageous to install HSRPs in the vehicles so that, as this displays a uniform and standardized registration format on vehicles across. In terms of data, it is beneficial, as it helps to integrate the data to the Government's original central database, says Saral Verma.

The HSRP number plate has a huge security feature element, which helps prevent counterfeiting and any unwanted activities. The registration plate format has also been structurally made to match up to the global standards of most developed and developing countries across the globe.

In the past few years, both the Central and State Governments have taken plenty of measures to work on the people's safety and security by heavily investing in technology infrastructure. Few measures that have been taken include installing the cameras on tragic signals across tier 1 and tier 2 cities. An automatic number plate recognition technology is deployed into the camera, where proper information needs to be fed in to make it optimal.

For the technology to work the best, it is essential to maintain uniformity and get over different languages, sizes and shapes of the number plates, which was the case in previous number plates. Hence, there was a dire need for HSRP to get over the obstacle and make sure that the technology runs smoothly and serves the purpose.

Applying for HSRP is very easy Delhi NCR; all vehicle owners can visit www.siam.in. Siam is a Society of Indian Automotive Manufacturers that has made one common portal link for all the HSRP manufacture websites.

Vehicle owners need to choose their states where they had registered the vehicle, the vehicle's brand and continue for online payment. Post this; the vehicle owners will be given an appointment date, where they might get an option to get the fitment at a dealership or home fitment, which comes with an additional charge.