Are mass adoptions the answer to transform the trillion dollar crypto industry?

Cryptocurrencies, as an entity, have many benefits, especially in a modern financial world, but their borderless and decentralised nature means that they could be accepted anywhere, regardless of what the native currency of a transaction destination is. Cryptocurrency without a proper use case has no future and Defi is making it BIG by offering massive crypto mass adoptions and usability within the digital financial world with decentralized swap, staking, liquidity and blockchain-based lending services which provide their users with the ability to take out a loan at a low interest rate which is completely permissionless and settle the entire transactions through the smart contracts within the network.

XcelDefi (XLD) is the blockchain based decentralized finance token (BEP-20) based on Binance Smart Chain with limitless possibilities. XLD adheres to four key principles: Safety, Efficiency, Transparency and Decentralization. XLD will be the governance token for the XcelSwap decentralized exchange which is one of the core vertical of XcelLab Ecosystem, where the users can swap cryptocurrencies in a public decentralized network, lend and borrow cryptocurrencies without the necessity of disclosing one's identity and without depending on traditional financial institutions like banks. XLD uses technology to disintermediate centralized models and enable the provisioning of financial services anywhere for anyone regardless of ethnicity, age, or cultural identity. XLD provides the users with more control over their money through personal wallets and trading services that explicitly cater to individual users instead of institutions.

Furthermore, XLD can also be used in XcelTrip to book 2.3 millions and 450 flights worldwide, in XcelPay wallet to top-up more than 900 mobile networks all over the world and purchase over 350 gift cards from Amazon, Playstore, Appstore, etc. XLD will also be the only crypto to be accepted in Ecommerce platform ‘Gyapu India’ which is also launching in India in August 2021 which will also become the first E-commerce in India to accept Cryptocurrency.

With many use-cases like Staking, Lending, Borrowing, Yield Farming, Travelling, Top ups and E-commerce and being the governance token of the entire XcelLab Ecosystem; XLD has the possibility to be the next big Defi token in existence. Millions of Crypto users would adopt Defi to replace traditional financial institutions, however due to the existence of many additional use cases along with the primary use case of Defi, XLD will be more likely to be adopted by the community.

A decentralised ecosystem

The fact of the matter is that within the blockchain and cryptocurrencies industry, there are a lot of moving parts. Hundreds of blockchain based projects have brought amazing products/services to disintermediate the financial market through their disrupting ideas using blockchain technologies. XcelLab Ecosystem was incorporated for the same disruption which is also the parent entity of XcelTrip (decentralized travel platform), XcelPay wallet (decentralized wallet), XcelToken Exchange and XcelSwap (Decentralized Exchange on Binance Smart Chain). XcelLab ecosystem was established in 2016 with the motive of disrupting the entire travel, e-commerce and financial industries across the globe through the power of Blockchain technology.

Undoubtedly, products from the world of traditional finance are outdated, ineffective, and unsafe since the centralized body of service requires compliance with the KYC / AML (full disclosure of personal data) rules. In contrast, the decentralized finance sector offers more profitable and transparent products. It is not only about trading crypto assets, issuing loans, insurance, but also such opportunities as staking and liquidity mining

The beauty of a digital currency is the fact that it is trustless, decentralized, encrypted and transfers the power into the hands of the users in the real sense.

CEO and Founder of XcelLab Ecosystem Mr. Gyanendra Khadka (Bitcoin Early Adopter) who has invested in over 26 tech startups is a well-known self-made serial entrepreneur, an inspiring Venture Capitalist and game changer for blockchain based startups in Silicon Valley and Worldwide and who is also featured on Forbes, Business 360, Global CEO and major media. As a passionate Venture Capitalist, Mr. Khadka has invested in AI and BI startups globally including all the XcelLab Ecosystem.

