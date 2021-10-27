Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Are you ready to be conned?

MX Player Drops the Motion Posters of Matsya Kaand featuring Ravii Dubey and Ravi Kishan. 
Ravii Dubey as Matsya Thada in the thriller
Published on Oct 27, 2021 06:48 PM IST
By HT Brand Studio

MX Player launches the motion posters for its upcoming MX Original Series – Matsya Kaand, featuring Ravii Dubey as Matsya Thada and Ravi Kishan as ACP Tejraj Singh in the lead.

The noir themed series is one of the most highly anticipated web series in the month of November and has been directed by Ajay Bhuyan.

Excited about the release of this con thriller, actor Ravii Dubey said, “This project is really special for me, playing Matsya Thada is such a creatively and personally fulfilling experience and I am hoping that this first look motion poster will leave you intrigued to know more about the show. The trailer comes out 28th October, stay tuned to know more.”

Ravi Kishan as ACP Tejraj Singh in Matsya Kaand
Ravi Kishan, who has wowed audiences with his superlative performances and fierce character portrayals is back with a bang as ACP Tejraj Singh. He said, “Viewers will see me in a very different avatar as ACP Tejraj Singh and like every coin has two sides, Matsya’s Kaand would be incomplete without me.”

See the motion posters here:

Ravii Dubey as Matsya Thada: https://bit.ly/MatsyaThada_MatsyaKaand

Ravi Kishan as ACP Tejraj Singh: https://bit.ly/ACPTejrajSingh_MatsyaKaand

Trailer out 28th October, stay tuned to this space for more.

For more information, visit https://www.mxplayer.in/

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Digpu News Network. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

