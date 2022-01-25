Arjit Nanda and Miraan Rai bring robotics and AI to reimagine household chores

They say there is no age to learn but there also isn't any age to create! There isn't any limit when creativity meets technology.

Arjit Nanda, a multi-talented entrepreneur and Miraan Rai, a 12-year-old coder have worked on a start-up and it's not just any run of the mill idea, rather it's something very unique which has made this child prodigy the cynosure of all eyes!

They have brought robotics to everyday automation and have imagined it at a home-grown level, opening new doors and avenues to a fresh untapped market.

They have named their venture - AM Innomates, and their first product is AM Dustbin. A smart combination of automatic and manual controls to lift the lid of the bin and is a pioneer in the Indian market and puts the country on a world map. The bin detects motion and opens and closes its lid automatically. “AM Dustbin is a smart experience which enables contact-free waste disposal,” explains Arjit. “We realised that during the Covid period, contact with a waste bin can be dangerous, even if it means just using our legs. AM Dustbin is automated to eliminate this contact.”

The main difference between other dustbins in the market and the AM Dustbin is that it can be used in dual mode. By pushing a button, it can be switched between manual or automatic. It has a rechargeable battery which lasts upto 60 days by charging once. The bin has passed its efficacy test not only in the household sector but also in the corporate sector. It is a huge step towards both incorporating utility and maintaining highest level of hygiene standards in private and even public space. It is currently being made from the highest grade of stainless steel, manufactured by Jindal Stainless, one of the world’s largest and most reputed stainless steel producers.

About a year ago, our young coder Miraan Rai (miraanrai.com) visited Arijit Nanda's company in the TEMZ (thetemz.com) which is based out of New Delhi to take his forte of coding a notch higher. During this one year, Arjit and Miraan got the perfect platform to share their ideas and jam together and the rest is history. Who knew that this pair would be a pioneer to bring unique automated products for an everyday consumer?

When creativity and passion flows, there is no barrier too big! Their age gap didn't matter, and just like their very unique venture, they became a unique pair of business partners.

AM Innomates is driven with a vision to simplify day-to-day life with thoughtfully crafted inventions.

"We are looking forward to expanding our knowledge of robotics while unlocking the nuances of daily life. We do hope this will help us explore new possibilities." Miraan shares about his future plans for the company. "Both robotics and home automation industries change with moving trends and consumer mind-sets. The key challenge is to spot them earlier and take massive action." Arjit excitedly shares his big vision for the company.

