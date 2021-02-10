IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Post / ARKangel Hospitals to launch medical services in two top cities of India
Dr M Y Khan
Dr M Y Khan
brand post

ARKangel Hospitals to launch medical services in two top cities of India

The hospital management will be building one of the largest stand-alone, public/private sector 500-bedded hospital in Bengaluru and Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:17 PM IST

ARKangel Hospitals is one of the most reputed hospitals with top doctors and best medical and healthcare facilities. Soon, they will be launching a big project in India. The hospital management will be building one of the largest stand-alone public/private sector 500 bedded hospitals in India. These hospitals will be built in Bengaluru and Delhi.

This is a big-budget and crucial step for ARKangel hospitals. A hospital with high class facilities for people will make sure that 15 % of beds are reserved for patients with low affordability and completely free. Building their own property in India is valuable to them as it is for Indians to have a great hospital. Hence, they will be bestowing on Indians some of their best services.

The services offered at ARKangel hospitals will make the hospitals a force to reckon within the field of primary, Secondary and Super Specialty Tertiary Healthcare. With their trusted teams and knowledgeable doctors, they will become a beacon of learning, discovery and exceptional care. The management hopes that their services, facilities and doctors will help in ranking the hospitals as a top academic medical center in the world.

About their grand project in India, the management shares, "We aim to deliver low cost, affordable healthcare to each and every citizen of the country, and deliver outstanding tertiary healthcare services in an innovative and ultramodern facility specially designed to promote healing."

Dr M Y Khan will have a vital role in all of this. He is a general physician who is currently practicing in London in the United Kingdom. With 20 years of experience under his resume, he is known as a renowned doctor who has an experience dealing with various physical and mental health problems with a patient centered approach and a holistic style of practice of medicine.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Dr M Y Khan
Dr M Y Khan
brand post

ARKangel Hospitals to launch medical services in two top cities of India

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:17 PM IST
The hospital management will be building one of the largest stand-alone, public/private sector 500-bedded hospital in Bengaluru and Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
He is currently an active social media star who has thousands of followers across various social media platforms.
He is currently an active social media star who has thousands of followers across various social media platforms.
brand post

Actor, model and content creator, Maanu Malik, is an emerging artist

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:27 PM IST
  • With such a charismatic appearance and a humble personality, it is hard to say that anybody could resist themselves from watching his videos and going through his posts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The admission process for PGDM and BBA programmes at GIBS has already begun with the early bird benefits ending on February 14.(GIBS)
The admission process for PGDM and BBA programmes at GIBS has already begun with the early bird benefits ending on February 14.(GIBS)
brand post

GIBS announces early bird admissions till Feb 14, 2021

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:26 PM IST
Their first come first serve offer will entail special benefits, which will be communicated by the administration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr. Narender Singh
Dr. Narender Singh
brand post

Narender Singh revolutionising the Canadian Immigration environment

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:24 PM IST
  • Today, Narender's organisation, yciCanada Immigration Services is following the same mission to help as many worthy people to get their Immigration work done with ease and at affordable rates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
With high patients influx of approximately 15000 patients/month at I.T.S Dental College, Ghaziabad and exposure to all latest technologies and infrastructure the postgraduate students imbibe exceptional clinical skills and comprehensive clinical exposure along with academic excellence so as to meet the current demands of modern dental practice.
With high patients influx of approximately 15000 patients/month at I.T.S Dental College, Ghaziabad and exposure to all latest technologies and infrastructure the postgraduate students imbibe exceptional clinical skills and comprehensive clinical exposure along with academic excellence so as to meet the current demands of modern dental practice.
brand post

Dentistry is evolving as a preferred profession

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:22 PM IST
  • I.T.S Dental College, Muradnagar, Ghaziabad is NAAC "A" grade reaccredited institute and has been a pioneer and national leader in Dental Education for the past 20 years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The outlet at Indiranagar.(Digpu)
The outlet at Indiranagar.(Digpu)
brand post

Marie Claire Paris launches its sixth salon and wellness outlet in Bengaluru

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:51 PM IST
The outlet has been brought to the country by B2C Network LLP.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Navi Grewal, an Indian entrepreneur and owner of the Digital Marketing firm Ghost Media Pvt. Ltd, is working towards transforming the digital marketing world.(Navi Grewal)
Navi Grewal, an Indian entrepreneur and owner of the Digital Marketing firm Ghost Media Pvt. Ltd, is working towards transforming the digital marketing world.(Navi Grewal)
brand post

Navi Grewal, one of India's youngest digital marketers & entrepreneurs

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:27 PM IST
A multifaceted digital marketer transforms the traditional marketing world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UL supporting domestic manufacturers, importers and assemblers of drones to get their products tested and certified.(UL)
UL supporting domestic manufacturers, importers and assemblers of drones to get their products tested and certified.(UL)
brand post

UL approved to test and certify civilian drones in India

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:11 PM IST
Local testing supports efforts to drive India’s leadership in commercial drone use.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Talha Nasir
Talha Nasir
brand post

Talha Nasir, a successful Dubai-based entrepreneur believes in hard work

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:40 PM IST
Nasir has invested a substantial amount of time, power, and money over the past six years in Dubai to turn his companies into the prosperous organisations they are today.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sahil Khan, owner, Divine Nutrition
Sahil Khan, owner, Divine Nutrition
brand post

Hiren Desai & Sahil Khan bring USA FDA registered supplements brand to India

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:48 PM IST
Divine Nutrition is first and the only Indian brand to be approved by both FSSAI and FDA.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yogesh Batra and Akshay Singh
Yogesh Batra and Akshay Singh
brand post

Yogesh Batra & Akshay Singh are flag bearers of successful, new-age marketing

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:39 PM IST
Yogesh Batra is just a 21-year-old and comes from Sonipat , Haryana. He is pursuing his B.Tech in Computer Science while Akshay Singh is doing his MBBS.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Speakers for the first day of the summit. (Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management )
Speakers for the first day of the summit. (Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management )
brand post

Tattv ’21 greeted with fervour amongst operations professionals

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:32 PM IST
Tattv, a convention organized by SIOM, Nashik, gave an insight into the field of Operations
READ FULL STORY
Close
NutriBears Gummies are scientifically formulated to cater to the specific needs of growing children and young adults.( NutriBears Gummies)
NutriBears Gummies are scientifically formulated to cater to the specific needs of growing children and young adults.( NutriBears Gummies)
brand post

NutriBears' Gummies makes its digital debut and moms can't stop raving about it

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:20 PM IST
NutriBears Gummies are nutritional gummy vitamins, made with natural ingredients and endorsed by paediatricians since 2012.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Converge Biotech is a leading healthcare company based at Hyderabad, having a nationwide presence.(Converge Biotech)
Converge Biotech is a leading healthcare company based at Hyderabad, having a nationwide presence.(Converge Biotech)
brand post

Converge Biotech ties up with OncoDNA to personalize cancer care in India

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:15 PM IST
OncoDNA’s solutions are designed to guide oncologists in the selection of the most appropriate treatments based on the specific tumor profile of a patient.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prabhupad Mishra
Prabhupad Mishra
brand post

Tapestry of Life Candences

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:54 PM IST
  • The popular book from Prabhupad Mishra is gaining popularity amongst the youth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP