ARKangel Hospitals to launch medical services in two top cities of India

ARKangel Hospitals is one of the most reputed hospitals with top doctors and best medical and healthcare facilities. Soon, they will be launching a big project in India. The hospital management will be building one of the largest stand-alone public/private sector 500 bedded hospitals in India. These hospitals will be built in Bengaluru and Delhi.

This is a big-budget and crucial step for ARKangel hospitals. A hospital with high class facilities for people will make sure that 15 % of beds are reserved for patients with low affordability and completely free. Building their own property in India is valuable to them as it is for Indians to have a great hospital. Hence, they will be bestowing on Indians some of their best services.

The services offered at ARKangel hospitals will make the hospitals a force to reckon within the field of primary, Secondary and Super Specialty Tertiary Healthcare. With their trusted teams and knowledgeable doctors, they will become a beacon of learning, discovery and exceptional care. The management hopes that their services, facilities and doctors will help in ranking the hospitals as a top academic medical center in the world.

About their grand project in India, the management shares, "We aim to deliver low cost, affordable healthcare to each and every citizen of the country, and deliver outstanding tertiary healthcare services in an innovative and ultramodern facility specially designed to promote healing."

Dr M Y Khan will have a vital role in all of this. He is a general physician who is currently practicing in London in the United Kingdom. With 20 years of experience under his resume, he is known as a renowned doctor who has an experience dealing with various physical and mental health problems with a patient centered approach and a holistic style of practice of medicine.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.