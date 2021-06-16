Arpit Bakshi: Creating Masterpieces Fusing Indian Mythology with Science-fiction

From being an avid reader to a renowned writer, Arpit Bakshi is a dynamic artist with a creative mind and high intellect, and that certainly reflects in his collection of books. Passionate towards the vast expanse of the cosmos and the enigmatic wisdom of mythology and spirituality since childhood, Arpit Bakshi now masters the art of writing mythology-inspired science fiction. Currently based in Gurgaon and working as a banker, Mr. Bakshi initially aspired to pursue a career in theoretical physics. But ended up studying engineering and later on MBA in finance from the University of RPI, New York. Having acquired his masters Mr. Bakshi gravitated towards writing novel, which is now immensely loved by his readers.

Driven by his zeal for writing and the insatiable need to be heard, Arpit Bakshi ventured onto the path of becoming a writer around the year 2011. He completed his first book when he was only 31 years old and since then he never looked back. Manifesting his imagination into exceptional tales consolidating a culmination of Indian mythology with science fiction, Arpit Bakshi meditates the best of both worlds in his ethereal books. Once Arpit gets into the right zone, the characters in his novel start coming to life on their own and start to speak for themselves. The novelist believes that he acts as a medium to communicate while the fictional characters drive the story to its epilogue. His book series Maha Vishnu Trilogy book series’ first volume - The Code of Manavas is out on stands and the second volume too is now queued up for publication.

Arpit expands his horizon of imagination by consistently reading books, articles, encyclopedias, and research papers. His great retention power contributes to learning and adds to his artistic flair. The brilliant author believes in writing with a vision that stays relevant even a century from today and that working on the vision is the first step to create a masterpiece. He also apprises the young writers to not just be a flash in the pan, instead find their unique voice to succeed in their writing journey.

Arpit’s parents are immensely supportive of his creative talent and his father thoroughly enjoys reading the artist’s creations. Besides writing, Arpit loves to cook and create exotic dishes in his spare time to satiate his taste for great food.

