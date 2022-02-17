Arshad Jamal Siddqui enriched health services with great effort

Arshad Jamal Siddiqui with great efforts tried to enrich the shattered health services in Bhojpur Constituency. Jamal Siddiqui had reoriented the health services in Bhojpur constituency when his father Jamaluddin Siddiqui was the MLA from this constituency in 2012. There were community health centers only at Kamalganj and Mohammadabad. Single Primary Health Centre (PHC) was in Jahanabad. All these centers were at a distance of ten kilometers and were beyond the reach of the people of the area.

Arshad Jamal Siddiqui pursued the officials of the Health Department and set up a Homeopathic and Allopathic PHC at Chaukiya Road in Khalashpur village situated in the center of the constituency. He also set up Allopathic PHC at Daraura, Gadanpur Turra Nyamatpur Thakuran and Tajpur which greatly benefitted the people of the constituency.

Arshad Jamal Siddiqui solved electricity supply problems of the farmers

Agile Arshad Jamal Siddiqui was popular for his fast- paced working style since his childhood. Continuous and regulated power supply had been a big problematic issue in Bhojpur constituency. As the Samajwadi Party Government was formed in 2012, Committed to developmental works Arshad Jamal Siddiqui constructed Zarari Kaitaha Nasratpur in the Power Supply Sub Stations in the Bhojpur constituency which gave a sigh of relief to a large number of farmers.

Arshad Jamal Siddiqui got the 33/11 Power Sub Station at Kamalganj completely renovated and rejuvenated. All the old equipment and machinery at the sub -station were replaced .The Neemkarori Power station was also renovated and its loading capacity was doubled.

Roads and Houses were constructed and construction work would continue

“I have played a great role in connecting the villages with pucca roads”-Arshad Jamal Siddiqui

During the tenure of Rashid Jamal Siddiqui former block pramukh and the younger brother of Arshad Jamal Siddiqui every village was connected with the main roads and in every village CC Road Interlocking roads were constructed. Besides, Khanta Road was constructed and Ghurua Nagla Road was especially constructed and more than a dozen of roads were constructed.

Houses were constructed under Lohiya Avas and were given to people of all castes, creeds and reigion without any discrimination. Lavatories were constructed in every house and Samajwadi Pension was given to every beneficiary.

Will Fight for Block Status to Jahanabad -Siddiqui

Arshad Jamal Siddiqui says Bhojpur constituency has two larger blocks with several Gram Panchayats in the two blocks. This causes difficulty to the people and hence he will make efforts to get Jahanabad be declared a block to gear up the development programs to give a new face lift to the constituency.

Besides, efforts will be made to ensure proper supply of drinking water so that each and every citizen get pure drinking water.

Intensive efforts will be made to ensure quality education for the four cornered development of the constituency.

An effective system will be introduced to see that every person under the constituency receives the benefits of various government schemes like Lohiya Avas, Janeshwar Misra Yojna, Samajwadi Pension, Laptop distribution and Kanya Vidya Dhan irrespective of one's caste, creed or religion.