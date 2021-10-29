Artless: A harmonious symphony of the past and the present

The fashion industry has become overcrowded all around the world with buzzwords like sustainability, vegan and slow fashion thrown around so callously. It’s getting noisy to say the least. Honesty, authenticity and a round-the-clock commitment to the ethos of conscious fashion gets diluted as the fashion landscapes become more commercialized. But, that’s not the case with the Delhi and Calcutta -based luxury label, Artless.

The self-description of Artless goes like: “Just like your grandmother's beautiful heirloom chanderi sari or your grandfather's vintage HMT watch, their products evoke nostalgia, reminding you that beauty lies in simplicity. Their artisans create products that are honest, pure, and good for the environment.”

The co-founders of the brand, Debarshi Ghosh & Anupriya Khare had their eureka moment with the brand as they witnessed the dearth of menswear options in the industry and decided to wash over it. Debarshi Ghosh says, “The initial idea was that we create a brand where our traditional art and craft is implemented in garments that ooze nostalgia yet reflect the mirror of today. And hence, all Artless pieces are etched with the aroma of the past with techniques like pintuck detailing, patch embroidery and intricate embroidery reigning supreme over modern silhouettes.”

He further adds, “This meticulous sewing of fragments of history into the label’s luxe garments is brought to you by their backbone, their karigars and artisans.” While Artless moonwalks back into history, reviving age-old techniques and textiles, it does not forget about the present. Modernity is imbued in the garments through the silhouettes meticulously chosen like the utilitarian jumpsuit, athleisure-esque kurtas, the evergreen overshirts and more.”

Erected on the pillars of slow fashion and authenticity, the label has a low-wastage business model where each order is custom-made, divorcing from the exploitative and wasteful practice of mass production. Custom-making each order also comes from a place where the label believes in the individuality that varied individuals harbour in themselves. That brings us to how the brand does not like boxing people into categories and duping the audience into the “one size fits all” motto which is why their sizes run upto 7XL.

The brand’s DNA is etched in longevity while manifesting itself in forms that cater to all segments as well. This is why sustainability reigns supreme in the textiles like bamboo fabric and cotton-linen blend used to piece together the luxe garments. As a cherry on top, all the fabrics are ethically sourced in order to contribute to dwindling carbon footprint as a conscious label. On the same, Debarshi said, “We are true believers in the concept of sustainable fashion. What we produce and wear shouldn’t be harmful to our planet. We follow a strict no plastic policy. We are working our way towards becoming as sustainable as we can be.”

Artless as a label intends to imbue narratives and discourses with each timeless piece that they consciously churn out, while simultaneously making sure that it exudes panache, all tailor-made for the modern, millennial consumer.



Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.