'Arunabh Kumar, TVF Founder & Creator, Aspirants, is real life Sandeep Bhaiya'

TVF Aspirants has taken the country by storm and one of the most popular characters from the show has been the character, ‘Sandeep Bhaiya’ played by Sunny Hinduja. But Sunny Hinduja himself revealed who is actually the Real Life Sandeep Bhaiya and inspiration for the character that he played. It is none other than TVF Founder, Arunabh Kumar who is also the creator of the show along with Shreyansh Pandey.

Sunny took to social media to express his love and affection for the Arunabh Kumar and shared some anecdotes as both have known each other since they together started struggling in the city of Mumbai. He goes on to write, “Arunabh & I go long back. It’s been 12 years since we know each other, and I have always known him as a guy who chased his dreams, never had a plan B & has been a guide to many people around just like Sandeep Bhaiya, & very much like my character in Aspirants, he is always there to help others but will never ask for help for himself. From seeing him working out of coffee shops to making videos on almost no budget, to creating the best content driven platform “TVF” is commendable. He is the Pioneer of digital content in India….. I had been pestering him for a long time to work with me & finally after 5 years “Aspirants” happened.”

A poster of the TVF series, Aspirants

TVF released its latest web-series, Aspirants last month and it ended up becoming the hottest thing on Internet with its characters played by Naveen Kasturia, Abhilash Thapliyal, Shivankit Singh, Sunny Hinduja and Namita Dubey. Sunny played a character called ‘Sandeep Bhaiya’, who advises others on how to prepare for UPSC and plays mentor to the lead character, Abhilash played by Naveen Kasturia. Arunabh, who started TVF way back in 2012, has played the role of a mentor in the lives of many creators who grew and became successful under his mentorship. The director of the show, Apoorv Singh Karki and writer Deepsh Jagdish also wrote similar account of how he has impacted their lives.

Deepesh, writer of show said about Arunabh that, “…you are the guardian angel for all of us… and my mentor for life….”. Apoorv, who has been receiving non-stop praise for his direction of the show, wrote in an emotional note on social media how Arunabh Kumar has given him the biggest gift of his life to be a filmmaker in Delhi after having quit the industry. “…You are the best mentor in my life and even a better friend and a compassionate human being…”. He said.

Going by the love pouring for him from the cast and crew of this year’s biggest web-series so far, one can easily gaze the incredible impact he has had on the life of his team-members and the lengths to which he has gone for helping others achieve their dream. TVF was the pioneer of web-series in India when it released India’s 1st web-series, Permanent Roommates in 2014 and 7 years later they are still delivering the best of web-shows like Panchayat, Kota Factory, Gullak, Girls Hostel and numerous more.

While social media is full of request and wishes from users wishing that they have a mentor like Sandeep Bhaiya in real life, few people seem to have actually found one in the TVF Founder Arunabh Kumar.