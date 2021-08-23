Arvind Parashar’s romantic thriller novel captures love in war-torn Afghanistan

Arvind Parashar’s latest romantic thriller ‘Not Without Your Love’ released this August and captures the essence of love in war-torn Afghanistan. Encouraged by the nationwide success of his previous novels, ‘Messed Up! But All for Love’, ‘Lost in Love’ and ‘All You Need is Love’, Arvind Parashar is known to grab top slots in bestseller lists across the country. With ‘Not Without Your Love’, Arvind is creating ripples in the readers’ hearts yet again, with the book debuting at #1 Bestseller on Amazon from the pre-order stage itself. It continues to hold a top position on online portals as well as walk-in bookstores.





Nationally recognized as the author of India’s first romantic thriller trilogy titled the “Messed Up!” series, Arvind has cemented his name as a frontrunner in romantic thriller books. Given his popularity with the readers, he has been the face of many prestigious literary festivals in India. He is also an artist, a motivational speaker and the Vice President of a global MNC.





Speaking at the launch of his new book, Arvind said - “For as long as I can remember, I’ve always wanted to become a writer. Announcing the launch of my fourth novel within the span of just a few years is a dream come true. Over the course of the lockdown, I’d taken it upon myself to create a story that would touch the hearts of my dear readers. This book is the result of countless hours put in to find a story that would entertain the readers, especially after the overwhelming response I received for my previous novels. It took some time, but this book is very close to my heart, and I hope it pleases all those who have supported me from the very start.”

‘Not Without Your Love’ explores the poignant and compelling love story of the dynamic journalist Kabir and the zestful Noosh. Set in the backdrop of war in Afghanistan, the story is spread over years. It is a tale of unresolved hatred and lasting friendships, of suspicions and unwavering faith, and of the powerful force of love that beats all odds. The book is already winning hearts and has been described as ‘a soothing prose brimming with diverse emotions’.

The book has been released by Srishti Publishers, home to some of the most successful and celebrated fiction and non-fiction books. Arup Bose, the Publisher, stated: “It has been an absolute pleasure working with Arvind over the years, right from his very first book. His will to inspire readers across India to seek meaningful relationships is heartwarming, and it's an honor to have such a talented storyteller under the Srishti Publishers banner. The book is being received extremely well across the country, and we are certain that it is going to exceed all our expectations.”

Through ‘Not Without Your Love’, Arvind aims to have a lasting impact on his readers, making them believe in the power of unconditional love and enduring friendships. The book is priced at Rs.225, and you can purchase your copy online, or from a book store near you.





For more information on Author Arvind Parashar and his book, you may visit: linktr.ee/authorarvindparashar

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.