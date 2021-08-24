Aryan Garg, a 17-year-old young Digital Marketer: Learning, earning and thriving

Meet Aryan Garg, a young, talented Entrepreneur and a blooming star in the field of digital marketing.

He dreams to have his digital marketing agency one day. And taking into consideration his hard work and passion, that day is not far when he will live his dream life.

Aryan is a 17-year-old boy who is from the small town of Muktsar Sahib district of Punjab. Last year, he randomly started an Instagram page named “ Factopedia”, which has more than 100k followers today.

Before starting he didn’t plan to become a digital marketer. But while working on his page he realized that this is something he loves doing and also he is good at it, so why not pursue it as a career! So he did exactly that and then he never stopped.

Yes, it does sound great. Having more than 100k followers and that too in just a year, it’s pretty good. But we only see the glory not the sweat behind it.

There was a time when his page wasn’t performing well. He was doing everything but nothing seemed working in his favor. He was investing all his time and heart into it and wasn’t getting any results. It made him anxious and worried.

Most people lose their hope in difficult times and they just quit but Aryan didn’t quit. He didn’t let the hope within him die. He analyzed everything, ‘What he is doing?’, ‘What might be the possible reasons behind the dropping engagement rate?’. He kept on analyzing, working, improving, and working and improving.

And now he has, not just one but two pages on Instagram. ‘Factopedia’ with more than 100k followers and ‘Einsteinfact’ having more than 85k followers.

At the mere age of 17, he earns a good income through different sources on the Internet that have made him independent. He has the networking of more than 10 million audiences with a follower base of around 200k. And he is trying to build a community of like-minded people and teaching them how to earn money from social media.

From social media marketing to affiliate marketing, he is trying his hands-on different marketing fields and ruling it.

He says,” It’s the learning and never quitting attitude that’s gonna help you succeed. There might be days when you feel like everything is going downhill but that’s the exact moment when you need to believe in yourself a little more and work a little harder. Just never quit and be consistent. Do whatever you want to do, take the risk, and trust me, in the end, it’s all going to be worth it.“

