IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Post / Asha Confectionery: A successful business that focuses on ethics and quality
SR25 creates, produces and sells an almost limitless range of chocolates, hard boiled candies, jellies, butter and strawberry waffles, moulding chocolates, cakes and even cookies and bubble gums.
SR25 creates, produces and sells an almost limitless range of chocolates, hard boiled candies, jellies, butter and strawberry waffles, moulding chocolates, cakes and even cookies and bubble gums.
brand post

Asha Confectionery: A successful business that focuses on ethics and quality

Asha Confectionery is a leading confectionery business under the brand name of SR25, which is founded by Asha Daryani.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:38 PM IST

It is in the interest of businesses to give importance to ethics and responsibilities. When a brand is known to implement and follow various types of business ethics (loyalty, consumer protection, fairness, corporate responsibility), it directly ensures that the company’s brand and reputation is protected and remains intact. In 2021, factors of winning the public’s and investors’ trust have only become more critical. In the Indian market, most businesses thrive when they’re coupled with a value foundation and a strong sense of morality. In the food business, the faith of the customer becomes doubly important.

Asha Confectionery is a leading confectionery business under the brand name of SR25. It is based in India and is founded by Asha Daryani from the city of Indore in Madhya Pradesh. SR25 creates, produces and sells an almost limitless range of chocolates, hard boiled candies, jellies, butter and strawberry waffles, moulding chocolates and cakes and even cookies and bubble gums.

SR25 is characterized by expertise, authenticity, reliability and innovation in all its creations and dealings. Due to its very dedicated and passionate work force and leaders, the confectionery brand is known to regularly introduce new flavours and creams of its chocolates, cookies, candies and jellies.

SR25 has a strong belief and inclination towards ethics and business responsibilities. It has to itself something that is very instrumental in gaining the trust and loyalty of customers: the laboratories of Asha Confectionery have the valued accreditation and certification of the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL). Not only that but SR25 ensures the usage of high quality raw materials in its process of production as opposed to cheaper, alternative materials. This is testimony to the fact that Asha Confectionery as a business, gives prime importance to quality and ethics.

There is a lot of gravity given to working conditions and welfare of employees and workers as well. At the factory, there is a salon and dental clinic which everyone is required to visit twice a month.

Despite a lot of growth, reach and success, Asha Confectionery has managed to stick to a customer serving and quality driven approach towards its brand.

Asha Daryani, the founder of Asha Confectionery says, “In the food business, one wrong step can lead to your downfall. I, along with my entire team have ensured that there is absolute fairness, hygiene and welfare in all our dealings – from the laboratory and factory to the selling aspects of business.”

SR25 has introduced a model of corporate culture in the Indian industry of confectionaries. This will go a long way in setting the precedent of expertise, ethics and consistent communication for brands to come.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
The virtual Expo will be held on 3D interactive intuitive platform where inventory will be showcased virtually
The virtual Expo will be held on 3D interactive intuitive platform where inventory will be showcased virtually
brand post

Realty Connex - Real estate 2020 & beyond

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:08 PM IST
First-of-its-kind hybrid exposition on real estate industry, where you can interact with prominent real estate industry professionals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aditya Kumar
Aditya Kumar
brand post

Meet Aditya Kumar, the youngest founder of poetry platform, ‘Shayari Ki Diary’

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:56 PM IST
Aditya Kumar, who is well known by his nickname Adi, is a content creator and an influencer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Evincepub has brought to life some unique storylines and promising new authors in a short span of three years.(Evincepub Publishing)
Evincepub has brought to life some unique storylines and promising new authors in a short span of three years.(Evincepub Publishing)
brand post

Evincepub Publishing House - Traditional publishing in vogue

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:52 PM IST
Founded in the year 2017, Evincepub Publishing believes that a publisher must be like a funnel to supply good books, that too in a way that every common human develops a passion for reading.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dinesh Desai
Dinesh Desai
brand post

Know why Dinesh Desai, Youth Leader, BJP is the pride of Maldhari community

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:51 PM IST
Dinesh is the affable leader of Maldhari community, who made a mark at state and national level.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SR25 creates, produces and sells an almost limitless range of chocolates, hard boiled candies, jellies, butter and strawberry waffles, moulding chocolates, cakes and even cookies and bubble gums.
SR25 creates, produces and sells an almost limitless range of chocolates, hard boiled candies, jellies, butter and strawberry waffles, moulding chocolates, cakes and even cookies and bubble gums.
brand post

Asha Confectionery: A successful business that focuses on ethics and quality

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:38 PM IST
Asha Confectionery is a leading confectionery business under the brand name of SR25, which is founded by Asha Daryani.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Niki Founders (left to right)- Nitin (Co-Founder &amp; CMO), Keshav (Co-Founder &amp; CTO), Shishir (Co-Founder &amp; CBO), Sachin Jaiswal (Co-Founder &amp; CEO)(Niki)
Niki Founders (left to right)- Nitin (Co-Founder & CMO), Keshav (Co-Founder & CTO), Shishir (Co-Founder & CBO), Sachin Jaiswal (Co-Founder & CEO)(Niki)
brand post

Niki unlocks Bharat's internet economy averaging 52 transactions per household

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:58 PM IST
The company also plans to raise USD 50 million by early 2021. This fund will be deployed towards expanding its market share with the aim to capture 20% of the burgeoning 150 million Bharat household market by FY22.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr. Amod Manocha, Senior Consultant &amp; Head - Pain Management Services, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket
Dr. Amod Manocha, Senior Consultant & Head - Pain Management Services, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket
brand post

Cancer pain: one of the greatest cancer fears

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 04:59 PM IST
  • Pain due to cancer is often more devastating than the disease itself.
READ FULL STORY
Close
GL Bajaj Institute of Technology &amp; Management
GL Bajaj Institute of Technology & Management
brand post

GL Bajaj gets 1100 plus placement offers beating the Covid-19 turbulence

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 04:55 PM IST
  • GL Bajaj has secured 1100 plus placements for the Batch 2021 in the first round of placement that ended on 31st December, 2020. The Top 6 - HCL, Cognizant, Capgemini, Birlasoft Accenture and TCS are among the top recruiters. It is the highest placement in any engineering college (Pvt.) under AKT, Lucknow.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vivek Nambiar &amp; Tuanna Gurdal
Vivek Nambiar & Tuanna Gurdal
brand post

Dubai-based Indian-Turkish Duo Vivek Nambiar & Tuanna Gurdal are winning hearts

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 04:52 PM IST
  • With the release of ‘Tak Mera Jalwa’, Vivek and Tuanna usher in a New year with more promising works and music to enchant the world in the days to come.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neha Shastri
Neha Shastri
brand post

Neha Shastri is always in pursuit of excellence

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 04:49 PM IST
  • All you need to know about the India-born Dubai-based model & fashion Influencer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Once you have helped a few clients reach their business goals, you can use their honest testimonials to gain more clients, says Ajay.(Ajay Rai)
Once you have helped a few clients reach their business goals, you can use their honest testimonials to gain more clients, says Ajay.(Ajay Rai)
brand post

Ajay Rai builds successful online businesses, offers insights for making it big

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 08:13 PM IST
Ajay Rai is a victorious online entrepreneur, who coaches for scaling up businesses using the latest technology.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In a very less time, Sankalp has attracted 10 million audiences on Facebook.(Sankalp Yadav)
In a very less time, Sankalp has attracted 10 million audiences on Facebook.(Sankalp Yadav)
brand post

Know Sankalp Yadav, the new face of India in the digital world

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 08:06 PM IST
Sankalp Yadav is a successful digital marketer at the young age of 17.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ashwani Kumar, the stunning producer who recently gave us the movie 'Sayonee'.(Ashwani Kumar)
Ashwani Kumar, the stunning producer who recently gave us the movie 'Sayonee'.(Ashwani Kumar)
brand post

Inside the Diplomat Mind: Producer Ashwani Kumar announces his first web series

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 08:02 PM IST
Inside the Diplomat Mind will explore the psychology behind the criminal diplomat and the misuse of diplomatic power.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Noratram Loroli, the State President of Dr Ambedkar Student Front of India, is a successful YouTuber as well as a news channel founder.(Noratram Loroli)
Noratram Loroli, the State President of Dr Ambedkar Student Front of India, is a successful YouTuber as well as a news channel founder.(Noratram Loroli)
brand post

Noratram Loroli, founder of Ambedkarite People’s Voice, wants to bring change

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 07:55 PM IST
Noratram Loroli, of the YouTube channel Ambedkarite People’s Voice, helps college-going youth in their education.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nishit Sangwan
Nishit Sangwan
brand post

Entrepreneur Nishit Sangwan shares crucial steps to grow a business

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 06:15 PM IST
Nishit Sangwan, a digital influencer and marketer, knows the formula of growth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP