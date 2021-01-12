Asha Confectionery: A successful business that focuses on ethics and quality
It is in the interest of businesses to give importance to ethics and responsibilities. When a brand is known to implement and follow various types of business ethics (loyalty, consumer protection, fairness, corporate responsibility), it directly ensures that the company’s brand and reputation is protected and remains intact. In 2021, factors of winning the public’s and investors’ trust have only become more critical. In the Indian market, most businesses thrive when they’re coupled with a value foundation and a strong sense of morality. In the food business, the faith of the customer becomes doubly important.
Asha Confectionery is a leading confectionery business under the brand name of SR25. It is based in India and is founded by Asha Daryani from the city of Indore in Madhya Pradesh. SR25 creates, produces and sells an almost limitless range of chocolates, hard boiled candies, jellies, butter and strawberry waffles, moulding chocolates and cakes and even cookies and bubble gums.
SR25 is characterized by expertise, authenticity, reliability and innovation in all its creations and dealings. Due to its very dedicated and passionate work force and leaders, the confectionery brand is known to regularly introduce new flavours and creams of its chocolates, cookies, candies and jellies.
SR25 has a strong belief and inclination towards ethics and business responsibilities. It has to itself something that is very instrumental in gaining the trust and loyalty of customers: the laboratories of Asha Confectionery have the valued accreditation and certification of the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL). Not only that but SR25 ensures the usage of high quality raw materials in its process of production as opposed to cheaper, alternative materials. This is testimony to the fact that Asha Confectionery as a business, gives prime importance to quality and ethics.
There is a lot of gravity given to working conditions and welfare of employees and workers as well. At the factory, there is a salon and dental clinic which everyone is required to visit twice a month.
Despite a lot of growth, reach and success, Asha Confectionery has managed to stick to a customer serving and quality driven approach towards its brand.
Asha Daryani, the founder of Asha Confectionery says, “In the food business, one wrong step can lead to your downfall. I, along with my entire team have ensured that there is absolute fairness, hygiene and welfare in all our dealings – from the laboratory and factory to the selling aspects of business.”
SR25 has introduced a model of corporate culture in the Indian industry of confectionaries. This will go a long way in setting the precedent of expertise, ethics and consistent communication for brands to come.
Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.
