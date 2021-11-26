Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ashish Bhutani, CEO Bhutani Group wins Iconic Innovative Developer Award 2021

The real estate group has been awarded the prestigious honour for the unique propositions that they have displayed in their projects, ranging from India’s largest infinity pool to north India’s largest musical fountain and a mall in the sky.
Ashish Bhutani, CEO Bhutani Group receiving the award
Published on Nov 26, 2021 08:21 PM IST
ByHT Brand Studio

“Innovation distinguishes between a leader and a follower,” said Steve Jobs. His quote becomes even more relevant in today’s times as enterprises across the world grapple with the challenges of business continuity in the aftermath of the pandemic. But, there is one thing that world leaders agree on – that only innovation can keep businesses going.

Celebrating this spirit of innovation is the prestigious Iconic Developer Award by Hindustan Times, which was presented to Ashish Bhutani, CEO of Bhutani Group. “Innovation, for us, is a constant journey - it is arriving at new solutions every day for the challenges we face. Our innovation in product, consistency in delivery and maintaining customer relationships is what helped us not only survive but also thrive during the pandemic. We thank Hindustan Times for this honour,” said Ashish Bhutani.

At a time when the real estate sector saw a huge slump, the company has ventured into various realms and come up with unique propositions to find solutions to every challenge that came their way. The out of the box innovations ranged from building India’s largest infinity pool at Alphathum to north India’s largest musical fountain and Mall in the Sky at Cyberthum. Each project from Bhutani Group stands out for its unique selling points.

They have also been on a continuous trajectory of evolution, displaying the highest standards of deliveries and return on investment all across Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) over the last two decades. “It is the constant innovation and thinking ‘what next’ that has driven us to build the structures and spaces that have come to define the Bhutani Group,” he further said.

For Bhutani Group, innovation and service extends well beyond the core business functions. Over the past two years, Bhutani Care, the CSR arm of Bhutani Group, has undertaken several initiatives to offer aid to construction workers who have been badly affected by the pandemic.

While the industry is still reeling under the impact of Covid-19, Bhutani remains optimistic about the future. He believes that it is the worst of times and the best of times to do business, depending on how you see it and face the challenges you are met with.

