Ashmita Biswas: A talented ballet artist, dancing her way to her dreams

Someone has rightly said, "Dance is the hidden language of the soul". This is absolutely true in the case of Ashmita Biswas. She is a dreamer, a dancer who sets her soul free every time she graces the stage to dance. One is set for a magical performance every time Ashmita performs. Today, she is one of the best dancers in India who has excelled in ballet dancing. Ashmita performed at top shows in different parts of the world making herself, her family and the country proud.

But every artist has a story to tell, a background story that's inspiring to dreamers like her. Ashmita Biswas' parents were doctors and it was natural for others to assume that she'll be a doctor too. But she hails from a typical Bengali family where art like singing, dancing, swimming, drawing, etc. are crucial to learning. Biswas fell in love with dancing and never wanted to stop since childhood. The first brave step she took to pursue her dream was not opting for medical.

Ashmita Biswas trained herself in Indian classical and creative dancing from the age of 5. She won hearts with her performances during interschool dance competitions and winning many of them. As she grew up, Biswas learned other forms of dancing like Ballet, Jazz, Contemporary, Tap, Kathak, Dance History, Anatomy, Dance Psychology, and Choreography.

That's when she discovered her immense love for Latin dancing and ballet. Under Aditya Upadhyay, the artist took Latin dance lessons at Vive La Salsa school. The Latin Dance festivals helped her to take workshops from artists across the world like Alien Ramirez (24 times World Latin Dance Champion from Cuba), Eddie Torres (The King of Mambo from New York), Adolfo Indacochea (founder of world’s one of the biggest salsa companies, Mamboss, Mexico) and many more.

One of the biggest goals of Ashmita Biswas was to go to the Dance Capital of the world - New York. However, despite receiving the acceptance letter, Biswas couldn't make it due to the high tuition fee. But that didn't stop the dreamer in her from achieving her goals. She joined Mumbai's Danceworx where her ballet dancing skills got better than they already were by training her baller master Yehuda Maor from Israel. When Yehuda encouraged Ashmita to join the Baila Society, in May 2017, her New York journey began.

Baila Society changed Ashmita Biswas' life forever. The talented and versatile dancer got to share the stage with the best dancers around the world on various platforms. Some of the big shows and festivals where Biswas got to showcase here talent are New York Salsa Congress, Salvatore Theatre, Fusion Salsa Fest in Mexico, PACE University, Swing 46 Jazz Club, Connecticut Salsa Fest, Kingdom Come Mambo Fest in New Jersey, D.C. Capitol Congress, Boston Salsa Festival, Queens Salsa Congress, and Candela Fridays. Some of the most popular personalities in the dancing community noticed Ashmita and she got to work/choreograph with them. Some of these talents are Martha Chapman, Teresa Perez Ceccon, Anabella Lenzu, Enzo Celli, and Apollonia Holzer.

About her love for dancing and dreams that have come true so far, Ashmita Biswas says that she is on cloud nine. Dancing has been her true love; her passion and it was quite a risk to not opt for medical and follow her path. With her success story, Biswas is indeed an inspiration to those who want to fulfil their artistic dreams.

