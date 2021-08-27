Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AS-IT-IS Nutrition, launched ATOM brand by Olympic Medalist Ravi Kumar Dahiya

PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021
AS-IT-IS Nutrition, India’s leading Sports Nutrition D2C supplement brand felicitated Ravi Kumar Dahiya, the Olympic champion who bagged a silver medal in freestyle wrestling at the hotel Shangril-la in New Delhi on 24th August.

The real hero, Ravi Dahiya, after the felicitation program, made a momentous brand video launch featuring Sonu Sood, the AS-IT-IS brand ambassador. The video launch was followed by the grand introduction of AS-IT-IS ATOM range - Whey Protein, Beginner’s Whey, and Plant Protein in the presence of several dignitaries of the supplement market. As per the brand, ATOM range is directed to establish buzz and make an impact in the marketplace by offering reliable nutrition to suit the needs of its potential consumers.

Speaking at the felicitation ceremony, Mr. Arvind Jain, the Managing Director of AS-IT-IS Nutrition praised the performance of the athlete and said, ‘The collaboration with Sonu Sood and Ravi Dahiya has the potential to be transformational with respect to fitness. We remain committed to positioning ourselves to set standards for purity, quality, and value with our range of on-the-go nutrition’.

Mr. Himmath Jain, the Director of AS-IT-IS speaking on the occasion said, ‘Honouring the champion symbolizes the unique proposition of don’t settle for less, believe in yourself and dedication to victory qualities of athlete which goes in line with our brand value.

Mr. Pavan Jain, the Director of AS-IT-IS said, ‘sponsoring the athlete will be a great source of inspiration for the youth and well-define the brand’s credibility in authentic nutrition to fitness. ATOM’s range of supplements will raise the bar for the best-ever performance and fitness transformation’.

After the felicitation, Ravi said to the media, ‘I am very grateful to AS-IT-IS Nutrition for the overwhelming support, feels proud to receive the accolade for the hard work’.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

