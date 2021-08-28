Aster Institutions: Defining excellence in education

“If I can help anyone, I should do it without making any noise about it,” says V K Sharma, Chairman and Managing Director of Aster Institutions, who set up centers of education across north India and Surat in Gujarat with the motto of offering a platform where skills and habits can be inculcated which can be transferred from one generation to another. He stresses on the importance of good education as it is imperative in the process of overall development of a human being.

Mr Sharma is of the opinion that merely teaching, learning and improving knowledge and skills without building a sound character does not offer an all-round education. There needs to be a strong focus on holistic development of children in order to make the world a better place to live in.

Known to be a leader who leads by example, Mr Sharma excelled in academics and left a benchmark at every step of his journey. He was the school topper in Grade XII board exams, graduated from Bhagat Singh College of Commerce and got a Degree in law from the Delhi University. Thereafter, he worked with many reputed organisations and gained a lot of professional knowledge and honed his entrepreneurial abilities.

The various institutes under the Aster umbrella offer a positive learning environment for students, which is holistic, value based and experiential and gives the best of learning outcomes.

Aster Public School, Greater Noida





This is an institution built on the dream to honour young people by giving them an environment to grow intellectually, artistically, athletically and morally. At ASTER, the learning journey is a combination of classroom lessons, sports, extra-curricular activities and special events.

Spread across a sprawling 7 acres, the school has two full sized playgrounds which offer a perfect nurturing ground for sports enthusiasts. It is this ground that has produced players like Divyansh Joshi (Cricket, India Under 19), Bhupendra Singh (Football, Indian Super League), Aaradhya Rajput (National Awardee in Roller Skating) and many others.

Away from the field, the classroom sessions are exuberant, synergetic and meaningful. The school has modern infrastructure to support the learning journey that includes a balanced curriculum of curricular and co-curricular activities, smart classes, computer laboratory, science laboratory, modern technology and other resources to make learning effective.

A conducive learning environment and value-based learning instill a strong value system in children, which is important for their holistic development. “Aster in its real sense is a community school where we nurture the leaders of tomorrow through a unique, well-defined curriculum and believe in “learning beyond the classroom.”

Aster Public School, Noida Extension





The Noida extension branch came into being in 2013 and is a well-established institution with 4000 students on roll. The school has an aesthetically laid out campus, making it a conducive environment for learning. The structured buildings have smart class, labs, libraries, hands on activity room, indoor and outdoor play areas etc.

The school has carved out a niche for itself on the educational landscape with high academic standards and various co-curricular activities. At the senior secondary level, it offers education in Science, Commerce and Humanities along with an array of electives to choose from. The curriculum is dynamic and holistic in nature.

Aster has displayed an excellent scholastic record, innovative learning methods and a strong commitment towards delivering quality education through integrity. The school aims to provide and facilitate every student a diversified learning experience in a safe, eco-friendly and hygienic environment to promote critical thinking, creativity, high self-esteem, discipline and good social skills through excellent teaching learning experience. The infrastructure includes a massive auditorium with a capacity of 750 guests equipped with state-of-the-art systems and two elevators.

Aster Public School, Knowledge Park-5

The latest addition to Aster Institutions at KP-5 aligns with international standards of teaching and learning practices. Here, the endeavour is to build not just careers but strong personalities and good human beings by providing students with a platform where young minds explore, expand and excel in every field of life.

The learning environment encourages inventive learners with the right skills and understanding to channelize the creative spirit. The new campus has been carefully modelled to foster the holistic development of children. The centrally air conditioned and well-equipped infrastructure of the school comprises of a state-of-the-art library and experiential labs that make learning spaces innovative to seamlessly link the school with the world outside.

For holistic development, the sprawling campus also has a finely curated lush green playground, a professional sized synthetic multi-utility basketball court and a climate-controlled indoor play area for the kindergarten. The new Aster KP5 branch is steadily evolving as an epitome of a 'pandemic-proof' safe harbour for education and co-curricular activities.

Aster Public School, MayurVihar

Aster Public School, MayurVihar is a middle school recognized by the Directorate of Education, Govt Of NCT Delhi.The ascending graph of the school reached the level of self-reliance attributed to the amazing team work displayed by the teaching faculty. The school was started 25 years ago with a mere 100 students. However, with dedication and hard work it has grown into a full school with a team of well qualified, dedicated and devoted teachers.

Having a clear vision and mission has enabled Aster to have its own identity. The school is completely child centric, wherein every activity is planned with a desired learning outcome. Aster, MayurVihar is one of the most popular schools in the area, which imparts quality education to its students and also extends a helping hand to the underprivileged society. This is based on the sincere belief that education is the only medium to uplift them. Teachers have always provided the students emotional and moral support. They have also been enduring, encouraging and motivating to every child to make them feel gifted and special.

White Lotus International School, Surat

The school envisages quality education through amalgamation of excellent curricular and co-curricular activities keeping in mind the 21st Century skills and values. The curriculum is balanced by a range of extra-curricular and sports activities which is enriched through the integration of a holistic “Education in Human Values” program. It focuses on developing academic and emotional intelligence. At White Lotus, a well-planned infrastructure has been provided to facilitate learning for eager minds. Students are encouraged to become successful learners, confident individuals, responsible citizens and effective contributors to society.

Aster College of Education, Greater Noida

Aster College of Education was conceptualised with the ideology that a ‘healthy mind resides in a healthy body’. To achieve this the campus is equipped with adequate sports facilities which includes cricket, football, volleyball, basketball, skating, hockey, tennis and athletics.

Set up in 2004, Aster College of Education, Greater Noida, is a premier teacher training institute in NCR. It started with the Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) course recognised by NCTE and affiliated to CCS University Meerut. In 2009, the college also got recognized for the Master of Education (M.Ed.) course to prepare proactive and resourceful educators and researchers.

Aster College aims at producing future-ready secondary school teachers with integrated personalities who can work as agents for the creation of a futuristic, egalitarian society. In 2013, the college crossed another noteworthy milestone with the introduction of the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) course affiliated to SCERT Lucknow. The course is a potent tool for preparing model teachers capable of responding to the changing needs of modern Indian society, especially in the field of Primary Education.

Known for academic excellence, quality management and eco-friendly ambience, Aster College has a NAAC accreditation and ISO Certification (ISO-9001-2008 for QMS and ISO-14001-2004) for quality management and environment.