Athlete, actor, model, gymnast! There's nothing stunning Kimaya Kapoor can't do

Hailing from a conservative Marwadi family, this gorgeous Miss Hyderabad Congeniality 2018-2019 is inspiring millions of people across the globe with her passion. Kimaya Kapoor is a Leading Travel Blogger, Actor, Athlete, Gymnast and a rising name in the Glamour world.

Born in Kota, Rajasthan, Kimaya dreamed of making it big in the Glamour and Sports world. While being raised as Nikita Dadhich, the name Kimaya Kapoor brings her the much talked about charm. Her growing popularity has brought her offers from all spheres, right down from South Indian Film Industry to noteworthy modeling assignments.

Word has it that this smoldering beauty will make her debut on the silver screen with a cameo in an upcoming Tamil venture, followed by multiple music album projects in Punjabi: to which her fans and the audiences will groove on in coming times.

But how rare is it, to find a beauty that's a beast in spirit. Her passion for Travel is no less than her grit & sportsmanship. While in this process she met with a Celebrity & Travel Photographer Rahul Lokare from Flamingo Productions. After a few travel projects they made a team and started with Travel Blogging.Kimaya has not only been travelling the world, exploring countries. But is also getting trained in Gymnastics for Aerial Hoop & MMA from India’s most reckoned UFC MMA coach to compete at State level to begin with.

Kimaya Kapoor is on a spree to achieve the impossible. While sky seems to be the limit for her, this journey of discovering her own self is surely inspiring million others on the way.

