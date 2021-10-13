Atul Gupta on releasing his self-produced music albums

Atul Gupta, singer-songwriter and music producer released his debut album 'my best days were with her' in 2020 and his second album 'Soulart' in 2021 says, "There were a lot of things that inspired me while creating these albums and I had tried to channel out all the emotions I felt during that time, it was a difficult process as I had to complete all the major production part of the albums all by myself. 'Dreams' song from the album "my best days with her" was in fact inspired by Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam's speech about dreams."

Atul Gupta who is now working on his third album has released few tracks as singles including 'I Miss You Today', 'Above The Sky', 'Kinds of lies' and 'Everytime I'm Falling Down' says, " I was working on these songs since a long time and for this upcoming album I would like to collaborate with as many artists as possible." He adds that completing the albums/tracks was an amazing experience as he was able to experiment a lot with his production style.

"I've been listening to a variety of albums since childhood and whatever had inspired me at the moment I tried to reflect that in my music. I didn't let a specific genre hold me back and kept experimenting with my albums 'my best days were with her' and 'Soulart'." says Atul about his music and how he enjoys different genres.

Atul has also started his own production house "Young Homie" says, " It wasn't an easy step to drop out and start music for the full time, eventually people started loving our work and since then I was able to work on many projects with so many artists. I would love to collaborate with producers out of India and also would love to compose with other musicians as well," He concludes.

