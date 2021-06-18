Atulya Food CEO Vishwarajsinh Chudasama is a businessman with a golden heart

An entrepreneur’s life is tough and are often hit by a roadblock. Building an empire from scratch takes every bit of your heart, soul, blood, and sweat.

The business world is changing every minute. The competition in the market is growing rapidly. In the competitive market a young entrepreneur from Rajkot, a little town in Gujarat is giving a tuff competition to many. His name is Vishwarajsinh Chudasama.

Vishwarajsinh Chudasama is a young entrepreneur and businessman from Rajkot, Gujarat. At the age of 28, Vishwaraj runs a food factory named Atulya food, driven towards the assembly of pulses. The factory is predicated in Rajkot, a little town in Gujarat. Atulya food produces the best-quality pulses with its talented and innovative team of skilled workers.

His story does not end here, there is a reason behind why people call him a businessman with a golden heart. Vishwarajsinh has been donating books and educational kits to the children who lives in slums and have no resources to study. His vision is very clear, once in a month or two he contributes some fix percentage of his income from Atulya food and donates things like books, clothes, food to the poor and needy people.

He believes that every established businessman or company should share few percent of their monthly income for the betterment of the society.

Along with his food factory he also owns a finance company named 9 finance which provides loans to various entrepreneurs and businesses to wants to grow their business but lacks due to funds. The corporate offers loan services starting from a private loan, car loan, property loan and gold loan. Together with his successful business venture, this young entrepreneur is giving employment opportunities to many people. His expertise and business-oriented approach have made him earn a huge reputation among his valuable customers.

There are very less people in this world who has done so many things in an early age. From handling business to motivating youth and helping needy people whenever he gets time is truly a man with golden heart.

