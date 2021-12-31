Augnito Announces its AI Week of Rest — ‘All In’ to recharge, prevent burnout

Mumbai, December 31st 2021: Augnito, India’s 1st advanced medical Voice to Text software powering the healthcare industry, has given its full-time employees a week off to recharge and take time off as workplaces around the world head into the new year amidst the new virus variant concerns. Known for being the Employer of Choice in India and the global markets it serves, Augnito.ai recognises the current global scenario, and its “AI Week of Rest” initiative is meant to put its employee’s mental well-being at the forefront and allow them to spend quality time with their loved ones this holiday season.

In 2021, as COVID-19’s devastating second wave hit the world and shores in India, it left everyone feeling overwhelmed and scrambling to adjust to the new life amidst the new variant announcements and loss. All employees felt stressed multiple times during the year and have gone over and beyond to fulfil their commitments both at work and home.

The ‘AIl In’ AI Week of Rest initiative comes in addition to Augnito’s already flexible "Work from Anywhere" policy that was implemented at the beginning of the pandemic back in 2020. As part of the initiative, all Augnito employees have been granted a week off in the month of December in addition to the existing paid leaves.

Rustom Lawyer, Co-Founder, Augnito said, “We keep our employees at the core of the business and taking time off isn’t just encouraged; it’s critical. We know that our partners aren’t just buying our products; they are also trusting the people behind the scenes who work round the clock to build these revolutionary products and sustain all things at Augnito. It is imperative that as a new-age global health tech startup in the business of reducing physician burnout, we ensure all our teams are equally well-rested and able to support our partners in the long run.

He further added, “This should be a magical time for everyone, and they shouldn’t need to return to a mountain of emails waiting in their inbox. Our employees deserve an environment that strikes the right work-life balance required for a fulfilling and innovative work experience.”

Augnito is India’s 1st advanced medical Voice AI solution powering the healthcare industry that was launched in January 2020, with the vision to revolutionise and augment digital adoption in the global healthcare market. Augnito is bootstrapped by Scribetech -- a two-decade-old company that is a pioneer in the medical transcription BPO industry collaborating with the NHS in the UK and independent health sector organisations. Currently, Augnito is deployed in 100+ hospitals and used by 7000+ doctors in the country with a global footprint in the UK, US and Middle East.

Disclaimer - This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.