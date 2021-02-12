IND USA
AURO University, Surat, is one of the fastest growing universities in Gujarat.
AURO University collaborates with Marriott International in India

First such collaboration of an International chain like Marriott with any university in Gujarat
By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:19 PM IST

• Signs MOU to train and employ AURO School of Hospitality students on ‘first preference’ basis in placements at its hotels

• First such collaboration of an International chain like Marriott with any university in Gujarat

• Marriott will ‘Own a Class’; will help in designing curriculum and holding guest lectures, faculty development and placements.

Marriott International, India’s leading hospitality chain and AURO university, Surat, today signed a MOU for enhancing the learning platform and creating training, internship and employment opportunities on ‘first preference’ basis for the students of the School of Hospitality Management of AURO University.

This is the first MOU for a globally reputed hotel chain with a University from Gujarat. The event was blessed by Mr H P Rama, Founder President and Chancellor of AURO University, Mr Craig Smith, Group President (International Division), Marriott International, Mr D J Rama, President and CEO, AURO Hotels, USA and Vice Chancellor of AURO University Prof (Dr) Rajan Welukar. The MOU was signed by Marriott International’s Senior Vice President Operations (APEC) Mr. Neeraj Govil and on behalf of AURO University by its Vice Chancellor Prof. (Dr) Rajan Welukar.

This is a symbolic day, as both organizations shall come together based upon mutual common core values. This collaborative partnership desires to intentionally and strategically instill these values, as well as enhance and support success for future contributing members of the hospitality industry through internship, guest talks, career planning workshops, in order to provide them with better placement opportunities.

“We are pleased to partner with AURO University to provide an exceptional opportunity for students to start and grow their careers in the dynamic hospitality industry. Marriott International prides itself on its depth and diversity of talent, believes in the importance of training and value of upskilling, and is honored to help the next generation of hospitality leaders hone their skills and achieve their full potential,” added Craig C. Smith, Group President and Managing Director, Marriott International, Inc., who oversees global operations and development for the company’s International Division with responsibility for more than 2,300 hotels spanning 130 countries and territories around the world. “This collaborative initiative is a step forward in strategically building the industry’s talent pool by empowering deserving young people with the range of skills and experience needed to realize bright careers and take hospitality to new heights."

“We are pleased to partner and support this pioneering initiative with AURO University. Our combined forces are a step forward in our commitment to building the next generation of hospitality professionals and equipping them to operate in a dynamic & challenging business environment. It is an honour to partner with such esteemed institute to effectively create the next generation talent pool for Marriott Hotels,” Said Neeraj Govil, Senior Vice President of Operations, APEC, Marriott International.

On the occasion, Mr H P Rama mentioned, “This agreement with Marriott (India) and AURO University represents culmination of true partnership between two organizations with purpose of providing a learning platform for a real-life experience through education and internship. Our students will be ready before they graduate for a rewarding career in hospitality industry.”

Mr DJ Rama expressed, “Our relationship with Marriott organization started in 1996 and we both share the same family values. Today is a symbolic day for us to instil these values to our next generation business leaders through AURO University.”

During the signing ceremony, Prof. (Dr) Rajan Welukar presented information about various programs and initiatives offered by School of Hospitality Management and said “With the world going through difficult times, it is imperative to expand the pool of local talent and we are confident that by working with Marriott as our industry partners, we will be able to achieve the goals of our academic delivery”.

AURO University, Surat, is one of the fastest growing Universities in Gujarat, established under Gujarat State Private Universities Act 2009 and approved u/s 2(f) and 22 of the UGC Act, and Regulations 2003. AURO University is inspired by the vision and teachings of Sri Aurobindo Ghosh and The Divine Mother. It is a progressive center for integral learning and leadership, where the mind, body and spirit are aligned and prepared to embark on a journey of lifelong enrichment for both, the individual and the community. There are eight schools running at AURO University with 1250+ students’ on-board offering 30+ PhD, PG and UG programs in various disciplines like Business, Hospitality Management, Law, Information Technology, Design, Journalism & Mass Communication, Liberal Arts and Human Sciences and Sciences. For more information, please visit our website at www.aurouniversity.edu.in

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,500 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 132 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™️, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

Auro Hotels is a successor to JHM Hotels based in Greenville, SC – Auro Hotels has developed, owned, and operated hotels for 44 years. The company currently owns 36 hotels and operates hotels with over 6500 guestrooms, located in the United States and India, operating under such well-known brands as Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, etc. Auro Hotels were the first franchise operators of Marriott Hotels in India. For more information, visit the website at www.aurohotels.com

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT Journalist is involved in creation of this content.











