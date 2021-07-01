‘Aus’ome Doctorpreneur from India

Foraying into a domain less traversed, creating own path and then becoming a beacon for others to follow. Making such a mark far away in Australia is a doctor hailing from India, Dr Tanya Unni. In less than a decade of immigration, Dr Tanya has become a formidable name in medical business and cosmetic industry. She has recently won the ‘Business Woman of the Year’ award at the prestigious India Australia Business and Community Awards.

Dr Tanya Unni truly epitomizes the ‘Great Australian Dream’, one which entices immigrants from around the world to this marvelous part of the globe and to call it their home. “Around ten years ago, I arrived in the beach city of Gold Coast with nothing much but a medical degree and oodles of self-confidence. Today, I am the Founder Director of Amtan Medical, which is recognized as one of the largest privately-owned medical chains on the Gold Coast”, reminisces Dr Tanya. Her passion for dermatology led to the establishment of Skin Lab & Beauty Clinics, where beauty enhancement techniques and advanced medical technology converge. She has also founded Australian Skin Life, which innovates and develops cosmetic products. ‘Dr Tanya’ is a popular cosmetic brand with imaginative products and unique skincare devices. She is also the Director of Cardiology centres and radiology centres.

For more than a decade, Dr Tanya has invested in fostering the growth of dedicated health care services to the communities of the Gold Coast, whilst further expanding specialist services. This steadfastness and thoughtful nature mirrored in her response to the unprecedented pandemic situation caused by Covid 19. Dr Tanya proudly says that Amtan Medical undertook a number of successfully implemented initiatives like

• 24/7 feedback line to address community concerns and questions.

• Permanent 24/7 Tele-health service

• Drive-through corona testing centres

• To protect pregnant women from exposure to infection and ensure continued support, a combined GP and Midwife care was launched. This was the first such initiative in Australia.

• Provided free consultations and assistance to overseas students who were impacted by the virus and were unable to return to their country of origin.

“I was also able to disseminate timely information about the pandemic spread and the ensuing crisis to the general public via live interviews and Podcasts through a special live chat program called ‘Dr Tanya’s Health Hive’. I believe passing on information to the public, alleviating their fears and empowering them is extremely important, says Dr Tanya”.

When passion meets purpose, brilliance will be interwoven at every step. And this cannot go unrewarded. Dr Tanya has been honored with several awards like 2020 ‘Ausmumpreneur’ award, ‘Iconic Woman Award’ by Women Economic Forum in 2020 and 2020 ‘Entrepreneur of the year’ award from Indian Achievers Forum. Tanya received the ‘Australian Young Entrepreneur of the Year in Health and Medicine’ and ‘Global Entrepreneur’ Award by the Indo American Press Club, Houston, USA in 2019. The same year, she also bagged the ‘Gold Coast Business Excellence Award’. In 2018, Dr Tanya, along with her husband Dr Ameer, was ranked 18th among the ‘Top 100 Young Entrepreneurs’ in Australia, being the only Indians in the list.

“Life has been good to me and I truly believe in returning the goodness” states this doctor who hails from Kerala. As part of her programme for mentoring aspiring women entrepreneurs, she initiated a project called Empowering Women Entrepreneurs (E.W.E), to support under-privileged girls in Kerala.

Dr Tanya also serves as a motivational speaker and has been giving speeches in Universities, workshops, seminars, public forums etc. She is also a columnist and vlogger.

Gone are the days when doctors cared only about prescriptions, medicines, procedures and patient admissions. This is the age of doctorpreneurs who are doctors, managers, administrators, human resource personnel, team leaders and what not. Therefore, excellence demands unwavering commitment and resolute spirit. As mother of two boys, with juggling work and family, life is definitely a rollercoaster ride for Dr Tanya.

For more details log onto www.drtanya.net and https://amtanmedical.com.au/

