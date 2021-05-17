Australia-India Trade Association (AITA) joins hands with SoftBank Robotics

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India has been far more deadlier than anyone could have imagined. As India as a nation continues to struggle with the farreaching implications of the current situations, it also is looking for solutions to come out of its current crisis. Australia-India Trade Association (AITA), an Australian not-for-profit organisation has been facilitating talks between SoftBank Germii (A SoftBank Robotics venture) and various healthcare organisations to deploy covid killing robots. The SoftBank robot equipped with a Germii UVC pathogen killer is being viewed as the tech that could create COVID free spaces without the use of antiviral chemicals.

The inventor, Harold Thomas Van Haltren, who has spent his life studying the effects of UV rays on pathogens commented, “Chemical Sanitisation along with the cost and logistics is also a health hazard and may not be very effective as manual spraying or fogging could not be very effective against COVID 19.” Ashish Katta, Chairman AITAsaid, “Both me and Harold are of Indian heritage and it pains us to see what India is going through, we have teamed up with SoftBank robotics to be able to deliver not only robots but also a variety of solutions including PPE sanitisation chambers, Handheld UVC pathogen cleaners and static UVC devices that can clean large areas and a range of other solutions.” Mr Vineet Rai, Secretary General AITA, who sits out of the Mumbai office says, “We have reached out to various state governments and private healthcare institutions with a willingness to help out and have received very good feedback.”

AITA also hosted a virtual conference on Friday, 14th May 2021, which was attended by the Germii and Softbank executives along with several leading Hospital and healthcare companies in India. In addition to the above it is also believed that AITA is in talks with vaccine manufacturers to deliver large quantities of vaccines to India in the next few weeks.

Less than 3% of people have been fully vaccinated and what it needs at this point is all the institutions be it the government, the healthcare institutions or the private citizens need to play their part so India as a country can come out on the other side. More organisations like AITA will need to play their part and this is at least a step in the right direction.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.