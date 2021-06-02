Avenue Growth’s COVID-19 response strategy targets increasing employment rate

According to data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), the national unemployment rate in the country has touched a four-month high of nearly 8 percent in April. This rate was 6.5 in March. At the moment, the situation in India seems tense as we are seeing more than 3 lac cases per day with almost 4k lives lost in 24 hours. The unemployment rate is certainly rising due to the curbs imposed by states locally and it depends on how fast we can control the second wave of COVID-19 which seems to be more deadly than the first one.

During these challenging times, some people are struggling to make ends meet. For many of them eating a proper meal in a day has become a challenging task. There are families to feed, medicine expenses, tuition fees, and whatnot.

“My mother is sick and battling an intestinal disorder which requires daily medication. Some days I couldn’t afford to get them for her after I lost my job. Thanks to technology and Avenue Growth, I was able to start a career in customer services and make a decent living to support my family”, says a man from Bengal, who wanted to be anonymous.

While people and businesses were still recovering from the losses the first wave caused, the second wave hit us harder. More than 70 lakh jobs have been impacted with several states imposing restrictions to contain the spread of the virus. During this time all people are left with is to look out for options to do freelance work. This is where Avenue Growth steps in. The firm is ensuring that the people of India get an easy, reliable platform to work with and earn some decent income. Avenue Growth has added 1500 new clients and has delivered more than 300,000 tasks successfully. More than 70,000 skilled growth specialists have been added to the platform during the past few months.

Commenting upon how Avenue Growth is working towards increasing the possibility of employment opportunities, Rachit Mathur, Founder, CEO stated:

“At Avenue Growth, we are doing our bit to mend the dent in the economy caused due to the pandemic. According to the data we have gone through, there are thousands of skilled people jobless out there and we want to be the platform that provides them with the right opportunities to earn. With our DIY model, freelancers can earn anything from ₹200-1000 in a day. Additionally, you get to withdraw it the same day as there are serious cases of financial crisis these days. We are looking to create a “work from home force” so that businesses can grow along with employees who get to work safely from the comfort of their homes.”

What is interesting to note is that the traffic of women (homemakers) as freelancers has seen a sudden surge. While balancing household chores, kid responsibilities, women have now started to take control by learning different skills online and becoming growth specialists. Avenue Growth also saw a steady increase in the number of females joining as growth specialists and the founder has encouraged the move.

Technology has been such a blessing for the world. A small restaurant owner, some years ago, couldn't expand the business as they can now. It has become easy for them to now collaborate with apps like Swiggy or Zomato and reach the maximum number of customers. There was even a time when one had to walk to a shop to get a phone recharge done, and now even coffee can be ordered online. The point is that technology has revolutionized the world around us and it's time to understand how one can benefit from it. Explore around the internet and find out freelance options through reliable platforms like Avenue Growth and get started. There are training and support groups available so all you have to do is work and earn.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.