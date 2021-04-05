Aviator EMF focuses on positive social impact in latest investments

Aviator Emerging Market Fund capped off a strong financial year, having funded several Indian NBFCs throughout the pandemic-struck year of 2020. Aviator EMF gave such businesses the ability to stabilise themselves, while turmoil struck others.

Aviator’s goal was to fund NBFCs with intensive capital needs, providing financial assistance to small businesses or individuals, and especially invest in those companies that empower women entrepreneurs.

Throughout 2020, Aviator EMF made investments into regionally well-respected companies like Aviom, Amrit Malwa, KrazyBee, Midland Microfinance, Margdarshak Financial Services and Light Microfinance.

With a global scale and diverse presence, Aviator Emerging Market Fund combines experience and insight to find and help great entrepreneurs take the next step in their journey to greater growth.

Speaking about the several investments made, the Director of Aviator Emerging Market Fund, Farhana Ali Mohamed said, “Aviator Emerging Market Fund began as a traditional fund looking to invest in the fast-developing Indian market, a market that is year-on-year improving on the ‘ease of doing business index’. India also is deeply entrepreneurial, and owner-operators with hard work and ingenuity gain success. As such, while we looked for opportunities, we found that it gave us deep pleasure to find and invest in those businesses that had a social impact and were changing lives meaningfully for the better. Our recent crop of investments is testament to our focus in this area, and we continue to look for more such companies to partner with.”

About Aviator Emerging Market Fund

The Aviator Emerging Market Fund operates under a Category 1 Global Business License issued by the Mauritius Financial Services Commission (“FSC”) to operate as a self-managed Collective Investment Scheme under the Securities Act 2005. It is also registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as a Foreign Portfolio Investor.

The Fund is focused on Emerging Markets like India, UAE, Singapore, Hong Kong, and non-EMs like the US, UK, when superior earnings opportunities present themselves.

For more information, visit www.aviator-emf.com

Disclaimer: This content is released by Digpu News Network. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.