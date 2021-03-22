IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Post / Avinash Singh - Youngest self-made digital entrepreneur
Avinash Singh
Avinash Singh
brand post

Avinash Singh - Youngest self-made digital entrepreneur

Avinash Singh has performed incredibly and really well in the field of digital marketing and the software industry with his mastery in Facebook and Google advertisements likewise assisting numerous organizations to scale their business online.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:02 PM IST

Avinash Singh from Aurangabad, Bihar is a youthful business visionary who accepts that his work and endeavors can get a major change in the era of the digital world and he accomplished this by difficult work as a marketing expert. Avinash Singh is known for his marketing methods with the capacity to scale his client's business into a highly scalable model.

Avinash Singh started his career as a freelancer and then he started enhancing his skills. Later on, started his own company with two other members. He is likewise Expertise in Web Development, Digital Marketing, Branding, Facebook And Google Ads, and software launches in the international market. Today, this 21-year-old business visionary is the founder and CEO of his agency named "Initiators Media", which has arisen as the main IT organization every day spend significant time in advertising systems, individual marking, and Software launches.

Avinash Singh has performed incredibly and really well in the field of digital marketing and the software industry with his mastery in Facebook and Google advertisements likewise assisting numerous organizations to scale their business online. Avinash Singh's agency is 'Initiators Media' which offers brilliant types of assistance to its clients and he is working with 100% international clients.

Aside from offering its administrations in advertising, Avinash Singh's agency additionally furnishes marketing planning and brand specialists with solid showcasing procedures that help organizations flourish. Avinash Singh has not been influenced at all by his prosperity at a particularly youthful age,

From a youthful age, Avinash Singh longed for wandering out of school which could offer oddity and something that could energize him for the duration of his life. In the wake of seeing a blast in this Digital era, he chose to bounce into the digital world with the point of changing common individuals into compelling and legitimate figures in their separate fields. He began as a showcasing influencer and further built up his abilities to investigate different freedoms in the advanced space.

There is not really any field left in which Avinash Singh has not adjusted to turn into a Digital entrepreneur. Avinash Singh has shown abilities as a social media marketer and he always pushes himself to enhance his marketing skills. At just a small age Avinash Singh is the fastest growing millionaire in India. He is currently working with 1000+ clients worldwide made him everyone's choice. He is additionally a Lead Generation Expert and Business Promoter and has assisted his clients with dominating their online business in the world.

You can Follow him on Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/avinash958_singh/

Or contact him at https://avinash-singh.in/

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Hardeep Singh Sahota
Hardeep Singh Sahota
brand post

Dancing sensation Hardeep Singh Sahota is taking folk culture to new heights

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:17 PM IST
Hardeep Singh Sahota is the General Manager of Royal Academy of Bhangra and the First Certified Bhangra Instructor in Canada under the CTDA (Canadian Dance Teachers Association).
READ FULL STORY
Close
There is news for his readers on all topics like entertainment, market trends, sports, fashion, health and more on the portal.
There is news for his readers on all topics like entertainment, market trends, sports, fashion, health and more on the portal.
brand post

UBJ, Casey Weekly, Midget Herald News portal has become best news source online

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:12 PM IST
Before publishing the news here, it is properly checked because only true news is published on this news portal, which is why this news portal remains popular among the public.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Track Tollywood has also recently launched bingewatcher.tracktollywood.com, which is an exclusive portal related to OTT content.
Track Tollywood has also recently launched bingewatcher.tracktollywood.com, which is an exclusive portal related to OTT content.
brand post

TrackTollywood.com – The platform for Tollywood exclusives

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:07 PM IST
TrackTollywood.com the one stop solution for all Tollywood updates including Box Office News, Movie News, Reviews, Interviews and Box Office Statistics.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Avinash Singh
Avinash Singh
brand post

Avinash Singh - Youngest self-made digital entrepreneur

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:02 PM IST
Avinash Singh has performed incredibly and really well in the field of digital marketing and the software industry with his mastery in Facebook and Google advertisements likewise assisting numerous organizations to scale their business online.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Global IT consultancy firm Xebia Group acquires Appcino
Global IT consultancy firm Xebia Group acquires Appcino
brand post

Global IT consultancy firm Xebia Group acquires Appcino

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 06:33 PM IST
  • The move is aimed at accelerating digital transformation with powerful low-code competencies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Divya Chawla
Divya Chawla
brand post

Fashion Influencer Divya Chawla inspiring people by visual storytelling

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 06:29 PM IST
  • An expert in her own right she has clocked in over two years in the industry and began her journey after having her twins.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Raktim Singh
Raktim Singh
brand post

Raktim Singh: Digital Anthropology is key for successful digital transformation

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 06:26 PM IST
  • Read on to get clarity on this thought leader’s take on Digital Anthropology and what it takes for holistic digital transformation in any organization.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Appinventiv
Appinventiv
brand post

Appinventiv helps Dominos increase conversion rate by 23%

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 06:21 PM IST
  • After playing an active role in digitalizing famous food joints like KFC, Paradise Biryani, Pizza Hut, etc. Appinventiv, a global end-to-end digital transformation service provider, partnered with Domino's, a leading food chain, and brought their conversion rate up by 23%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
I am thrilled and proud to represent a brand such as Royal Green Packaged Drinking Water, whose ethos and brand philosophy involve redefining success, says actor Sonu Sood.
I am thrilled and proud to represent a brand such as Royal Green Packaged Drinking Water, whose ethos and brand philosophy involve redefining success, says actor Sonu Sood.
brand post

Royal Green Packaged Drinking Water appoints Sonu Sood as their brand ambassador

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:44 PM IST
Royal Green and Sonu Sood take us on a 60-second journey to taste the real success.
READ FULL STORY
Close
With Kissflow Digital Workplace, you can manage all your work on a unified platform and see your work get done faster with better collaboration, faster organization, powerful analytics, automated tasks, minimal oversight, and high levels of productivity.(Kissflow)
With Kissflow Digital Workplace, you can manage all your work on a unified platform and see your work get done faster with better collaboration, faster organization, powerful analytics, automated tasks, minimal oversight, and high levels of productivity.(Kissflow)
brand post

Kissflow launches brand campaign on #ThePowerofSimple at work

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:13 PM IST
Challenger brand in the digital workplace space focuses on keeping it simple.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tisca Chopra at the convocation ceremony at Parul Univeristy
Tisca Chopra at the convocation ceremony at Parul Univeristy
brand post

Milind Soman & Tisca Chopra graced 4th annual convocation of Parul University

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:10 PM IST
During the 4th Convocation, a total of 4448 graduating candidates from the disciplines of engineering and technology, applied sciences, commerce, arts, fine arts, library science, health administration, public health and many other courses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mudit Khandelwal
Mudit Khandelwal
brand post

Mudit Khandelwal, a successful entrepreneur, digital marketer & ecommerce expert

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 06:51 PM IST
He is a successful young web entrepreneur whose content is viewed by many viewers all around the globe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maninder Singh
Maninder Singh
brand post

Meet Maninder Singh: A successful entrepreneur who has always dreamt big

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 06:47 PM IST
Maninder Singh has started his own venture called ‘Life Changers Entrepreneur’. Life Changers Entrepreneur is an organization that has worked with various global organizations and helped them extend their business all over the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
By using clever strategies and effective tactics, the brand is capable of maintaining the right balance between happy members and satisfied franchisees
By using clever strategies and effective tactics, the brand is capable of maintaining the right balance between happy members and satisfied franchisees
brand post

Plus Fitness named in 10 most promising gym franchises

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 06:42 PM IST
The leading contender in the fitness industry, offering impeccable fitness services at the best rates!
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dough Central
Dough Central
brand post

Amjad Khalid's unique Dough Central is consolidating genuine worldwide foods

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 06:10 PM IST
  • Delightful for the taste buds, Dough Central has some irresistible treats in its menu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP