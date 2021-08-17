Avyanco welcomes Commercial Company Law amendment with 100% foreign ownership

Avyanco Business Consultancy LLC welcomed the recent amended Commercial Companies Law will that came into effect on June 1st, 2021. In addition, the company announced its latest addition to their already wide range of business setup in dubai offerings - a dedicated team to help businesses with setting up or changing their license in the UAE as per the full foreign ownership amendment.

"The change of foreign ownership rules on the mainland is unquestionably a game-changer in the UAE and Dubai's investment scene. We expect that it will provide improved convenience and freedom for investors when establishing their firms. As always, we are here to welcome such fantastic advances, and we are pleased to add FDI company formation to the spectrum of solutions that we provide," said Ms. Cheryl Dssouza, Director of Sales, Avyanco. "The FDI formation structure is going to further increase UAE's appeal as a regional investment hub, and we are excited to welcome new ventures across different sectors."

The amendment allows 100 % foreign ownership of enterprises on the UAE mainland, allowing for investments in a variety of flourishing industries such as commercial, Trading, industrial, agricultural, and service sectors, and ownership as well as control of all shares in non-free zone enterprises.

The amendment of commercial companies' law in UAE brings a very positive environment in the country in terms of investment in both Dubai and the UAE. These investor-friendly laws ensure that more investments will happen in the Dubai business landscape. This will be especially noticeable with higher numbers for real estate investments, new company incorporations, and relocations to Dubai. Investors who used to be wary of the 51% local ownership clause can now safely invest and have 100% ownership of their company. This makes Dubai a very attractive destination as company headquarters/head office from where they can operate their business globally. Being headquartered in Dubai brings an added advantage of no income or corporate tax. The new amendment is the latest among several investor-friendly laws and regulations in the UAE, such as Golden Visa ( 10 years residency visa), 100% foreign ownership in companies, and long term residence visa on properties. Over and above, the UAE leadership successfully handled the Covid-19 pandemic that brought several countries to a griding halt.

"We've already started seeing the impact of this amendment," Ms. Cheryl Dssouza, Director of Sales, Avyanco said. "We're already noticing a significant growth in the number of inquiries from foreign investors and entrepreneurs looking to set up companies or amend their existing LLC license to make it 100% under their name. This step has really rejuvenated the business landscape in the UAE. The market is now showing a keen interest in setting up new businesses here. It is my understanding that per week closing is already up by 50%!"

The UAE and, more specifically, Dubai has always been one of the best places to start a business. Dubai has been ranked as one of the safest countries in the world, according to the 2020 Global Law and Order Report. The UAE consistently ranks among the top countries for ease of doing business, and there is no federal income tax here. Even so, entrepreneurs were slightly hesitant due to the need to share 51% ownership with a UAE citizen. Now that the new amendment has done away with that, the UAE is even more attractive as a trade and business hub. It is predicted that there will be a boom in investments in the country.

As a business setup consultancy in Dubai, Avyanco Business Consultancy LLC would be pleased to support clients considering new investments or reviewing their current ownership and governance arrangements. Avyaco can help assess the impact of the amended Commercial Companies Law on their existing or upcoming businesses and discuss investment opportunities with them.

