AweSpace announces global launch date of 'Lifetime Experiential Usage Ownership'

AweSpace will have an “Open Kart” week from September 14, 2021 To September 21, 2021, where families and individuals across the globe can reserve their Lifetime Experiential Usage Ownership online. The ownership is limited to just 900 units at present, until the next launch.
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 05:00 PM IST
AweSpace Ventures has announced the global launch date of their eagerly awaited “Lifetime Experiential Usage Ownership” of super luxurious villas and apartments at exotic vacation locales in India and abroad, beginning from just 5 Lacs, all-inclusive!

The company aims to provide “Lifetime Usage Ownership” of these incredible luxurious fully furnished villas & apartments, which will enable the owner to experience complete transformative practices and sessions across every aspect of life - Physical, Emotional, Spiritual, Financial, Occupational, Social, Parental & Educational.

Owners can experience amazing transformative sessions towards wellness, financial growth, networking, leveraging common growth & investment opportunities, enhancing lifestyle and myriad other experiences, spread across the whole lifetime of the owners.

What makes the “Lifetime Experiential Ownership” a compelling buy is the fact that it costs barely 2% of the actual property price! Vijay Naraayanan, CEO - AweSpace Ventures Pvt. Ltd., says - “Most transformative experiences towards holistic growth are beyond the reach of the majority of people. With the “Experiential Lifetime Usage Ownership,” we have made these incredible experiences within the reach for every individual who’s aspiring to transform every facet of his life.”

AweSpace Ventures Pvt. Ltd. is India’s largest Experiential Luxury Property Ownership Company, with properties in Shimla, Goa, Alibaug, Lonavala and Ooty, with new projects coming up in Coorg, Nainital, Kasauli, Udaipur and other spectacular locales across the globe.

Individuals keen on reserving their Lifetime Experiential Usage Ownership may log on to https://awespace.com/experiential-ownership or contact via whatsApp at +91- 9820028375.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Digpu News Network. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

