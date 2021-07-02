Ayush Gupta, the youngest Reiki healer publishes a libretto

The second wave of the Covid pandemic caused drastic consequences. Misfortune, torment and deprivation turned into a piece of life for every individual. While the period brought unprecedented challenges to the lives of billions, numerous individuals and people in this period sought refuge in the psychic.

Talking about one such individual, Ayush is a renowned author, celebrated tarot card reader who holds the world record for being the youngest Numerologist & Reiki healer in the world. Getting inspired by his father, Mr Kashi Prashad Gupta, he started reiki at the age of seven years and has been working since then. He has worked with some prominent Bollywood celebrities including legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, Remo D'souza, Udit Narayan and many more who have gained immense benefits with his expertise and competence. This young man has also been working with Covid patients at this time of need, and has shown positive results. Seeing his mother recover from disease as deadly as cancer through the medium of Reiki, Ayush stands assured that this technique can bring a comprehensive change in the realm of healing.

In an attempt to raise awareness among the individuals, Ayush has also written a book on Reiki highlighting the meaning and importance of Reiki and how it can help in transforming the lives of millions.

Written by a celebrated tarot reader, the book portrays his inspiring journey from being a youngster to a two-time world record holder. It also facilitates a scientific understanding of 'healing through REIKI’ and endeavours to impart practical guidance to master this ancient art. Tarot may be becoming more mainstream, but not everyone is familiar with the practice. Hence, this book will take you through the origins of Reiki and its significance in the modern world.

Studies also revealed that this energy-based healing technique yields positive results. For instance, a review published in 2014 in the journal Pain Management Nursing suggested that reiki could help with depression and anxiety. A study published in 2011 in the Oncology Nursing Forum found that chemotherapy patients who were administered reiki experienced a greater sense of well-being.

Talking about the book, Ayush Gupta says, “This book is an amalgamation of my journey and my ultimate experience with Reiki which motivated me to write something that would benefit larger masses. The book offers insights that will help you make sense of many cultural aspects that have influenced the practice of Reiki.

If one is holding on to worry, thinking about future events can produce negative emotions. This book will help you release all your negative energy, make you have an easier time living in the present moment, and worrying less about the future. I hope people will read and find their ways of getting engaged with the practice.

Reiki's notoriety is an attribution to an accumulating interest in natural treatments and alternative therapies. It is an exceptional approach to deal with daily stress. Reiki assists individuals who want to explore their spiritual side in a safe, gentle, and effective manner.

The practice encourages self-care and is a method to discover more about ourselves, which corresponds with the rising interest in well-being, mindfulness, and individual growth. Finally, more individuals yearn to retire to natural and organic methods of healing their ailments, and reiki fits within that “back to basics” intellect.

