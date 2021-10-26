Azura Media Event takes additional measures to turn moments into memories

Azura Media Event Pvt Ltd. is a multi-faceted company that takes care of corporate events, political events, private events, weddings, celebrity management, festivals, conferences, ceremonies, formal parties, live shows seminars, Award functions, Brand promotion and so on. As an industry pioneer in event and celebrity management, Azura Media Event takes pride in doing a remarkable job. It takes extra measures in managing every event as impeccably as possible. Having successfully facilitated destination weddings in Delhi, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Mumbai, Goa, Pune, Hyderabad, and other major wedding destinations across the globe, Azura Media Event has become the top-notch choice of the clients.

Imdad Ali, Founder and CEO of Azura Media Event believes in delivering the best services to clients. He says, “Every event has a story that weaves a lot of memories. With right planning, designing, styling and guidance, we make every event a gala success.” Imdad Ali was inclined towards events right from his foundation days. It’s said that creativity when clubbed with management skills leads to the best results. And, Imdad Ali is an apt example of it. He along with his team has managed some of the iconic events such as the Asian Excellence Awards 2021.

Azura Media Event received the ‘Most promising Event Management Company in India’ for the year 2020 by India Business Awards. It was also awarded as the ‘Best Event Management Company (Weddings) in Delhi’. Supported by wedding planners, event managers, dancers, choreographers, anchors, marketing personnel, photographers, singers, magicians, comedians, videographers, and other industry professionals, Azura Media Event has had a remarkable journey so far. The team has attention to detail and ensures that everything goes as per the plan. As the best event management company, the professionals at Azura Media proactively plan and conceptualize the outcome to deliver the best on your special day.

With promptness, flawlessness, and transparency, Azura Media Event handles every event to deliver extraordinary outcomes. Regardless of whether you are planning for celebrity events, corporate events, fashion shows, catering services, birthday parties, or destination weddings, Azura Media Event is your go-to event management partner. The management is planning to open its branches abroad & will also extend song production & movie services in the coming days.

With a vision to be the most incredible in the industry, Azura Media Event strives for excellence. Click http://www.azuraevent.com/ for more information.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.