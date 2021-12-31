BabyChakra lauds India’s 10 Super Moms for their role in society-building

The 21st century Moms run the world as well as they run their homes. And the current pandemic has proven this fact beyond any doubt. When the BabyChakra, India’s most trusted parenting platform, felicitated 10 such inspiring and influential Indian women for being not just super-moms but super-achievers too, the news made headlines, obviously. The list contained names of women who have overcome personal challenges and worked hard to attain the desirable balance in their respective lives. Their public personas are as inspiring to the common woman as are their social media avatars. After all, we are living online as much as offline these days.

The “BabyChakra’s Change Makers 2021” list contains names like Falguni Nayar, CEO, Nykaa; Dr. Duru Shah, President PCOS Society; Kareena Kapoor Khan, Actor and Author; Neerja Birla, Indian Philanthropist; Divya Gokulnath, Co-Founder, Byju’s; Anupama Kumar, Founder, Vriksham; Sameera Reddy, Actor; Harpreet Suri, Motherhood, Lifestyle Beauty Influencer; Meena Ganesh, CEO, Portea India and Niru Kumar, Board Member of Election Commission.

While describing the “BabyChakra Change Maker Mom”, the felicitation reads, “A mom who seamlessly balances her caregiving responsibilities with her professional life. Her role as a mother has moulded her into a better leader and an empathetic boss, thanks to the shared responsibilities of raising a family. These women have set their priorities right, multitasked, led and delegated effectively – making them worthy to be celebrated and lauded, especially now more than ever.”

BabyChakra’s Founder-CEO Naiyya Saggi, says about these remarkable women, “We are thrilled to celebrat mothers who have defied the norm. In a world where we are still fighting men for our basic rights and questions are directed at women about work-life balance and managing ambition with motherhood; this is our way of sharing their stories and voice. It is our way of celebrating path breaking women who have fired the imagination and ambitions of millions of other men and women by shaking things up and challenging stereotypes. It's a privilege to celebrate these women and their courage and determination.”

As we all know, mothers have been the most impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. It brought about many challenges that women, as mothers, had to face—globally. These change makers have proved with their “Go, get it!'' attitude that there is nothing that can stop one from achieving what they want. This power list celebrates moms who have overcome challenges and have become an inspiration for millions of other mothers in the process. This is why they’ve made a place for themselves in the BabyChakra Change Makers List 2021.

After extensive research by the editorial and marketing team of BabyChakra and nominations from the 25 million strong community of BabyChakra moms, these names were collated from diverse domains and sectors. The criteria for their selection was their unstoppable approach to help others, unparalleled leadership, and inspiring actions.

BabyChakra is India’s most trusted parenting platform. The platform has a community of 25 million moms and 10,000 doctors from across India. The platform was merged earlier this year with Personal Care & Beauty Unicorn The Good Glamm Group.

