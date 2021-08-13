Bakhru & Samervel win champions trophy at Ajmera IndiKarting clash of pros

Mumbai: Mumbai hosted the ‘Ajmera IndiKarting Clash of Pros’ event conducted under strict Covid related guidelines. The race was for two categories -Pro Senior and Pro Junior that has been concluded in a total of three rounds, where in the Pro Senior category -Raaj Bakhru secured the top position, followed by Ishaan Barde, Neville Tata, Rahul Deshpande and Ojas Surve. In the Pro Junior category- Raiden Samervel was in top position ahead of Veer Sheth, Nirvaan Chandna, Aryaman Roongta and Hoshmand Elavia. Home favourites Raaj Bakhru and Raiden Ron Samervel won the Pro Senior and Pro Junior categories respectively.

Qualifying was a close affair with four racers qualifying within a tenth of a second in the Pro Junior. Raiden Ron Samervel qualified on pole with a lap time of 27.686 ahead of Pune’s Aryaman Roongta. Veer Sheth has secured third position ahead of Nirvaan Chandna and Hoshmand Elavia.

In the Pro Senior category, Raaj Bakhru qualified on pole with a lap time of 27.581 ahead of Ishaan Barde. Danesh Banajee overcame a technical issue just in time, to qualify third position ahead of Zahan Commissariat and Aditya Patnaik.

Shobit Narsanha charged up from seventh to second but spun towards the end. A close battle ensued between Veer Sheth and Nirvaan Chandna before the former cemented his second place ahead of Krish Gupta who held his nerve to finish third, ahead of Yuvaraj Khatau.

Raaj Bakhru made a clean start from Pole in Race 1 of the Pro Senior. Danesh Banajee had an excellent start behind him and managed to get side by side with Ishaan Barde. The duo went around the first three corners together, before Danesh pulled ahead. The duo kept the officials on their toes as they had numerous skirmishes, fighting tooth and nail. Eventually Danesh crossed the finish line in second, ahead of Barde. Zahan Commissariat had a good start and raced consistently to finish fourth. Aditya Patnaik unfortunately stalled at the start, falling down to eleventh. He drove a fantastic race to climb up to fifth position.

The starting grid for race 2 is decided by the finishing order of Race 1, with the top 8 being reversed. Hanoch Pawar started on Pole in the Pro Senior and quickly pulled away as the rest fought hard. Bakhru was in supreme form as he battled his way up from eighth to win the race. Pawar held on to stay in second. Neville Tata held off Barde to complete the podium.

Participants of 'Ajmera Indikarting Clash of Pros' finishing the final round

It was redemption for Aryaman Roongta in race 2 for the Pro Junior. He made a good start from Pole and drove an excellent race to earn his maiden victory. He was hounded right through by Nirvaan Chandna but held off the more experienced racer, who had to settle for second. Shobhit Narsana made amends after his first race and drove well to bag third place.

The third and final race of the day for the Pro Senior saw another start to finish victory from Raaj Bakhru. Barde started second and managed to fend off Danesh through the first sequence of corners. The duo finished in the same order ahead of Patnaik and Tata.

Rayomand Banajee, 8 Time National Champion and Founder of IndiKarting said, “Motorsport action resumed in Western India after the Covid 19 Pandemic second wave.Unfortunately,with the current situation , there were no spectators. The racing was a cut throat competition and it was good to see many new faces on the grid. The next season definitely looks promising as we go to more cities. I would also like to thank the IARC for their support.”

Ajmera IndiKarting is Mumbai's largest ,widest and fastest Go Karting track. Its State-of -the Art facility located in Wadala boasts a 350 meter Race Track with precision timing system .It has different type of Karts -Go Karts, Race kart, Double Seater kart,Pro Kart, Baby Kart, Cadet Kart, Dirt Kart and Dirt Buggy.