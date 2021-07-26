Bandma embraces automation, provides affordable and reliable packaging solutions

India, July 26, 2021: Bandma is the product of the blood, sweat, and tears of a dedicated team of enthusiasts. Completing 25 years in business, it is now a leading packaging company in India. Bandma is popular for its highly efficient and operational packaging machines.

The foundation of this reputed company was laid by Mr. Sanjay Jain, a well-renowned industrialist. Like any other business enthusiast, Mr. Jain had also faced various difficulties in the initial years of the company’s journey. However, he always had a "never give up" attitude that drove him to success. His passion, hard work, and determination changed the company into a brand. His immense knowledge in manufacturing and packaging helped the company gain popularity and his enthusiasm resulted in the expansion of the business to various parts of the country.

Mr. Sambhav Jain, CEO and Director, Bandma said, “Bandma is not just a name, it is a connotation for hard work, love and humanity. Keeping up with our over two-decade long legacy, we have built and innovated our services to cater to the evolving customer demands and helped other firms to achieve affordable and reliable packaging solutions. We look forward to expanding and continue investing in automation technologies to deliver value-based offerings to our customers.”

Though it initially started out as a simple packaging business, over the years it rose against its ranks and became one of the best in its field using innovative solutions. The core offering of the company was shifted with time to adopt new solutions. This was how technology and automation came into the picture. With the help of automated packaging machines, Bandma flourished and became a multi-functional brand.

Bandma offers a variety of services ranging from wrapping machines and strapping machines to robots and metal detectors. Being one of the leading brands in the country, Bandma believes that its goal is to be a reliable and trustworthy partner to its customers. Standing true to its commitment, Bandma’s team of Bandsters are available online 24/7 for troubleshooting. The company aims at optimizing its packaging machines from time to time with a set of highly skilled engineers. The company believes in young minds and the power of a dynamic team since a strong workforce is believed to be the key factor behind any company’s success. And hence, at Bandma, employees or Bandsters are treated with a lot of respect. Their collective ideas, passion, confidence, etc. have helped in building healthy relationships not just with each other, but also with other businesses in the same field.

While the Covid-19 pandemic had disrupted business all over the world and affected all sections of the society, yet, Bandma along with Bandsters continued its operations with utmost safety and relevant protocols to ensure customer satisfaction. They went above and beyond their call of duty during the pandemic in any way they could - working from home and offering virtual support, standing by customers in case of any emergency. Today, Bandma is a reputed name in the industry that is achieving new milestones every day and is taking its legacy to a whole new level.

To know more, visit https://bandmainfo.com/

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by SRV Media. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.