Bavincis’ founder talks on luxury fashion accessories to amp-up your look

Human civilization has already gotten past that stage when clothing was only treated as a vehicle of covering our bodies and protecting ourselves from heat, dust, insects, and other environmental elements. With the emergence of different fabrics and different weaving methods, clothes became a powerful weapon of expressing our socio-economic, cultural, and personal identity. In addition to clothing, people gradually started to rely on various accessory items like shoes, handbags, headgears, ornaments, sunglasses, and watches to complete their look.

Today, luxury fashion accessories like sunglasses and watches have obtained paramount importance in the modern fashion industry due to their impact on making any appearance more gorgeous and glamorous. Considering the same, Dhruvin Lakhankiya, founder of Bavincis, a luxury fashion accessories brand, pens down his thoughts on how the world is adapting to fashion elements as a necessary part of styling their ensembles.

It goes without saying that a good pair of sunglasses is an essential tool for protecting your eyes against UV radiation and from the deteriorating effects of the summer sun. However, sunglasses are more than just a fashion statement in summer. Sunnies keep you fashion-ready even when you are not really ready to socialize. Despite being a small accessory. a luxurious pair can easily elevate your outfit as well as your style. Whether you have tired eyes or are not in the mood to be social, you can always hide behind them without compromising your public presence or fashion statement. At the same time, if you are not confident with your outfit, there is always an option for teaming it up with a luxury pair to bring the desired sharpness to your look.

Historically, watches have always been considered more as a decorative item than a potential fashion accessory. In the 18th century, men from aristocratic backgrounds used to carry pocket watches whereas women used to wear them as pendants. However, with the dominance of technological innovation, watches became a branded accessory item worn by both men and women to complement their outfits. Brands now manufacture a wide range of fashion watches fitting every outfit and every activity. A watch takes very little for maintenance and is more functional than any other accessory from every aspect. From formal parties to weddings, luxury watches can effortlessly provide you with a simple yet rich and sophisticated style. It also gives you the freedom to experiment with the straps, designs, materials, and colors as per your fashion needs and preferences. According to industry estimates, the size of the watch market in India is ₹5,000 cr and the organized sector is estimated at ₹2,500 cr. which is enough to stress the importance of luxury watches in making effective fashion statements.

Dhruvin Lakhankiya further continues to elaborate on how in the era of globalization, fashion is not limited to only clothing items. Nowadays, fashion accessories are conveniently used by fashionistas to spice up their look and outfits. Luxury fashion accessories like shades and watches can be great ways for taking your simple outfit to a million-dollar look. There are zillions of brands in the market that offer trending fashion accessories for the new-age population. All you have to do is choose the right fashion accessories and use them according to your personal style, taste and preference.

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.